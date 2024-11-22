Best Looks of British Vogue’s Cover Girl SZA

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For December 2024, British Vogue Magazine chose Grammy award-winning artist, SZA to be the cover girl. The title of her feature piece is, “I’m Not Meant To Be Famous, I Just Keep Trying To Rise To The Occasion: SZA Gives Her Most Revealing Interview To Date”.

Now, let’s dive into these looks. To start, SZA killed all of her looks. As a true SZA fan, it’s great to see her have a different perspective when it comes to looks for the cover. These looks are so different from what many of her fans are used to seeing from her. I personally love how she stepped out of her comfort zone with her hair, outfits and even her makeup. With that being said, let’s get into my favorite looks from the shoot!

This look was my absolute favorite. I just love the dress to the hair. I have no notes on this look! I like the color of the dress and how it complements her body so well. Shoutout to the photographer, Nadine Ijewere, who ate these photos up!

This look is my next top pick. I love the monochromatic pink coat and pink heels. I especially loved the hair choice when it came to this photo, it truly stood out the most to me. This look was cute, but also added a bit of sexiness as well.

Now let’s talk about this transition from the hair to the dress. I am not too familiar with short hair SZA, but she is gorgeous. I love the way that her tattoos are shown in this photo as well; they have my full attention!

This fit is a hit for me too. The stylist and creator director ate with the whole look and I love the theme of outfits they chose for her shoot. The red is eating and I just love the whole dress and the hair for this whole look. SZA is at the down for me. Overall, SZA had no bad looks in this photoshoot to me. I enjoyed the pictures from this shoot and loved how she ate the picture up as usually does. She did an amazing job with it and I can’t wait to see more fashion content from SZA!