Best Celebrity Costumes List

By Deja Johnson

As Halloween is almost wrapping up, seeing the costumes was different with how many celebrities decided to express their looks on what they wanted to be this year. This year some celebrities were eating in Halloween costumes while others ate with the Halloween costumes. I’ve been seeing regular people who have been eating lots of celebrities up with their Halloween costumes, but we still had celebrities put on their best costumes this year. But we’re going to go back a year and look at costumes from 2023 and see who ate that year up.

Megan the Stallion as a flower from Tim Burton’s, Alice of Wonderland

Megan is eating Halloween up for me and she looks so cute as a flower. The color she chose was amazing and I love the costume overall.

Heidi Kulm, “the queen of Halloween”, and friends, as a peacock the queen of Halloween

Every year she eats it up and she is always different with any ideas she comes up with. I love her costume and she always gives very good ideas when it comes to Halloween. Heidi is always so creative with her Halloween costumes and with being a peacock, it was lots of details in the costume and how made her look a certain way.

Chloe Baliey Khaleesi from Game of Thrones

Chloe always kills a costume up I like how Chloe does her details for her costumes and how she always looks so good when she does a costume. She ate this costume up and I like the hair and the gold accessories for her costumes.

Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands

I love her details with this costume and she ate this whole look up. I was shocked to see her pull this look coming Saweetie and I’m glad she made it look good. From the dress to the Scissorhands, the whole looks so good. I can’t wait to see what she does for Halloween!