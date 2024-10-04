Album Review: Latto’s, ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’

By Deja Johnson
In my opinion, Latto’s new album, ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’, was pretty good. Surprisingly, I found that I liked majority of the songs on there! If I’m being honest, I’m not a huge Latto fan, but I do know when to give credit where it’s due; she ate this whole album up. Compared to her album ‘222’, they were both on the same level of energy and were pretty good. This album did have a lot of hits, thanks to TikTok, such as “Brokey” and “Big Mama”. TikTok made me like these two songs the most because they became trendy and the music was good overall.
As a whole, the album was great and I did enjoy the different ranges of songs on it. The song choice made it different and showed more of Latto’s character. I’ve been seeing the “Brokey” challenges on TikTok , which are pretty fun and seeing that Latto was picking a winner to see who did it the best. With this album, Latto really showed a lot more interaction with her fans and wanting to support them.
One song I’m not truly a fan of is ‘Copper Cove’ featuring Huxcho. I will say that Latto ate her verse, but Huxcho didn’t do it for me. My opinion may be bias, since I don’t usually listen to Huxcho.
In this project, I believe Latto did an amazing job and I can’t wait to see more of her work coming out next year or even this year!