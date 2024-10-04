Album Review: Latto’s, ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Deja Johnson

In my opinion, Latto’s new album, ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’ , was pretty good. Surprisingly, I found that I liked majority of the songs on there! If I’m being honest, I’m not a huge Latto fan, but I do know when to give credit where it’s due; she ate this whole album up. Compared to her album ‘222’ , they were both on the same level of energy and were pretty good. This album did have a lot of hits, thanks to TikTok, such as “Brokey” and “Big Mama” . TikTok made me like these two songs the most because they became trendy and the music was good overall.

As a whole, the album was great and I did enjoy the different ranges of songs on it. The song choice made it different and showed more of Latto’s character. I’ve been seeing the “Brokey” challenges on TikTok , which are pretty fun and seeing that Latto was picking a winner to see who did it the best. With this album, Latto really showed a lot more interaction with her fans and wanting to support them.

One song I’m not truly a fan of is ‘Copper Cove’ featuring Huxcho . I will say that Latto ate her verse, but Huxcho didn’t do it for me. My opinion may be bias, since I don’t usually listen to Huxcho.

In this project, I believe Latto did an amazing job and I can’t wait to see more of her work coming out next year or even this year!