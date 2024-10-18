10 Underrated Songs to Add to Your Cuffing Season Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Jazmyne Carr

As we approach the end of October, it is clear that the weather has officially transitioned to fall. If you’re like me, experiencing even the slightest chill in the air makes you want to stay inside, grab a warm cup of hot chocolate, and snuggle up with a boo or blanket indefinitely. Due to the increased amount of time spent indoors, the prevalence of couple-centered activities, and the multitude of holidays, many people find the colder months to be the perfect time to focus more energy on romantic connections. As a result, this time of the year is often referred to on social media as “cuffing season.”

Although there are a variety of preferences, goals, and ideas surrounding romance expressed online, “cuffing season” continues to remain a huge topic of discussion on social media year in and year out. A quick search of the term “cuffing season” on Tik Tok reveals videos debating the specific timeline of the season, strategies on the best ways to find a romantic partner, scientific explanations on why the phenomenon occurs, and even SZA’s now viral “cuffing season” skit on SNL. As a senior nursing major, I unfortunately do not have any expert tips or advice to give about the dating scene, but one thing I can provide is musical support to help you navigate through this cuffing season. Whether your goal is to be in matching pajamas by Christmas, to keep things casual, or to date around to find your perfect match, keep reading to find ten underrated and relatable songs to add to your cuffing season playlist.

Love Jones – Leon Thomas & Ty Dolla Sign

Although he is most known for producing chart topping songs line SZA’s “Snooze” and his time on the hit show “Victorious”, throughout “Love Jones” Leon Thomas lets his voice take centerstage as he sings about falling in love with an aspiring star.

You & Me – Gunna & Chloe

In this collab between former rumored lovers Chloe and Gunna, the artists combine modern ideals of love with 90s R&B flair to remix Jon B’s breakout hit “They Don’t Know.”

Copper Cove – Latto ft. Hunxho

In “Copper Cove,” a departure from her usual sound, Latto combines Trap and R&B elements to deliver her version of a love song which includes statements of devotion and desires for intimate connection performed in a singing voice that we rarely hear from the artist.

No Thank You – Bryson Tiller

Throughout “No Thank You,” Bryson Tiller affirms to his partner that he will always choose to stay with her despite the multitude of women chasing after him and the flaws within their relationship in this honest and heartfelt confession of dedication.

Gum Body – Burna Boy ft. Jorja Smith

“Gum Body” is sung from the perspective of potential lovers meeting each other for the first time and immediately connecting, making it the perfect anthem for someone entering a new romantic connection this season.

Walked In – Mariah the Scientist ft. Young Thug

In this song, performed by couple Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug, the artists describe the instant connection they had upon meeting in a club that led to their now yearlong relationship.

All I Need – Popcaan ft. Drake

As the feature artist, Drake begins the song utilizing his signature flow to describe longing for a girl who is already in a relationship. The song then continues with Afrobeats artist Popcaan adding his unique flare to further emphasize the desire to be with this mystery girl who he feels will complete his life.

Lovely – Brent Faiyaz

In this beautifully sung Trap-inspired R&B ballad, Brent injects emotion into every lyric as he describes falling in love with an exotic dancer after visiting a nightclub.

Friends – dvsn ft. PartyNextDoor

For those who are currently involved in a situationship or going through a rough patch in their relationship, “Friends,” which describes remaining committed to someone despite objections from friends who view the relationship as toxic, may be exactly what you need to help navigate through the turmoil of relationship strain.

Verify – Jacquees ft. Young Thug and Gunna

Perfect for the person who is sure that they have found the one, “Verify” is a love song in which Jacquees and his collaborators Young Thug and Gunna describe how grateful they are to have found someone, the unconditional love they have for her, and their ride or die commitment to the relationship.