4 Must-Try Winter Things To Do In Toronto

Toronto may seem dormant during the winter season, and with chilly weather one might revert to indoor activities and staying cozy inside. While this is definitely desirable there’s still so much to do outside your home, either alone or with friends. Debatably, the city is even more vibrant in the winter. With festivals and an array of activities offered, the city has something for everyone so hopefully these ideas catch your eye as something to add to your calendar!

. Evergreen Brickworks Hidden away near the Don Valley ravine, the Evergreen Brickworks never disappoint with things to do season wide. From indoor skating to a variety of art displays, in the winter the atmosphere here is the closest you can get to staying warm at home but with the bonus of getting away from the hustle of the city and being surrounded with beautiful natureque scenery. While there, if you find yourself at the Picnic Cafe after hitting the Saturday or winter farmers market, here’s a tip: they have the best blueberry scones! Be sure to explore their website beforehand to best plan your day at the Brickworks. . Allan Gardens Conservatory After living in Toronto all my life, I had heard about this “hidden gem” until about a year ago. Just meters away from Toronto Metropolitan University is the Allan Gardens Conservatory, a tropical juxtaposition to Toronto’s wintery weather. This conservatory is a botanical garden divided into 5 greenhouses each with a different theme. You won’t want to forget to bring along a friend with good photography skills since it can make for the perfect photo shoot location. Admission is free and it’s open from 10-5, seven days a week. In the end it’s a perfect way to spend a laid back afternoon in this stunning building built in the 1930s. . Toronto Winter Festivals Whenever I think of winter in Toronto, two classic festivals come to mind. The first is the Cavalcade of Lights in Nathan Phillips Square. It’s presented by the city of Toronto and kicks off on November 30th with a festival featuring artistic performances, art installations, a skating party, music, and of course, food. It concludes January 7th so it’s definitely something to make time for on an evening. The second is The Distillery District Winter Village, while the Distillery District is open to the public all year round it truly comes alive in the winter. With festive food and vendor cabins it’s like being in a holiday film set in New York City. If you’re looking to get some extra shopping done or just to take in the lights then this is the place to be. . Gardiner Museum Pottery Class If learning something new was one of your New Year’s Resolutions, then this suggestion might just get you a new hobby. Other than being a great art attraction right across from the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Gardner Museum offers 2 hour pottery classes for all levels at relatively good prices. You can get a ticket alone and meet some new people along the way or sign up with a friend. This is a great way to unwind, bring out your creative side and take home a unique pottery piece as a souvenir!

This definitely is not an exhaustive list of everything there is to do in Toronto during the winter time. In addition I’d suggest looking into renting outdoor firepits, Winterlicious, and winter sports. Hopefully this inspired you to look into what Toronto has to offer when life seems to be covered in frost.