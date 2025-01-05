Which Manicure Is Right For You?: The Ultimate Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

In a world full of expensive options, what’s the best way to get your nails done? Between acrylics, gel, and press-ons, there are many options to choose from. But which one is the most cost-effective and best for you?

Here’s a breakdown of all the different manicure options so you know exactly what to ask for the next time you step foot in a salon:

Acrylics

Acrylic nails combine liquid monomer and powder polymer to shape, cover, and extend the natural nail and are cured (or dried) by air.

Acrylics are known for their strong hold but can make your natural nails weaker, even when removed properly. Still, they are long-lasting, especially if applied correctly. However, it’s also recommended to take breaks from this option between sets to keep up with the health of your nails.

Gel Nails

So, there’s an important distinction to make here first: Gel and Gel-X. Gel refers to nail polish that requires a UV light to cure. Gel-X still needs a UV light, but it uses a soft gel artificial nail tip over your natural nail to cover and extend it.

There’s no harsh smell with Gel-X, and they usually look more natural. If applied correctly, Gel-X shouldn’t come off easily, but they aren’t as strong as acrylics.

Salon Vs. At Home?

Gel nails and Gel-X are easy to do at home, especially with fewer tools needed. The creators of Gel-X, Apres, have a kit with almost everything you need to do your own Gel-X, with hundreds of YouTube and TikTok tutorials to help.

Similar to acrylics, the products’ cost can add up, especially if you enjoy a variety of nail options. Gel-X nails are a little pricier with independent nail techs but are often done amazingly with options of extravagant nail art. There are also usually great deals at salons for regular Gel.

Gel and Gel-X are also said to be better for your natural nails than any other method.

Press On Nails

I’m personally a huge fan of press-on nails. With the right preparation and nail glue (my favourite is the Drip and Clog Proof Nail Glue from Sally Beauty), press-ons can last for two weeks to thirty days.

I also like press-ons because they’re considerably cheaper and easier than any other nail method. But, depending on the brand, can come off easier and are more susceptible to hot water, alcohol, or pressure.

Manufactured press-on nails from brands like Glamentic or OPI are great, durable options. They may not have the most extreme options in design, but they’re cute, inexpensive, and can last a while.

With things getting more and more expensive in the world, nails are a luxury. From press-ons to Gel-X to acrylics, the way you choose to do your nails depends on your lifestyle and habits.