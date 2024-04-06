This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

One of life’s greatest feelings is stepping on a plane and leaving all your worries in the departure terminal. Especially when you get over the stress of finding a spot for your carry-on item, stuff the complimentary blanket in the front seat pocket, and finally relax. You put on your noise-cancelling headphones and play… which song?

I’m here to tell you what your take-off song says about your travel style.

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

If your go-to take-off song is “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, you are definitely the light and soul of the party — more specifically, hostel parties. You are definitely “having the time of your life” and always looking for the next new bar “where they play the right music.” You are in your early ’20s and always looking for the next new travel destination. You blast ABBA on the plane while planning your perfect beach outfit.

“Home” by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

If your jet-setting song is “Home” by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, you are the romantic traveller who always thinks they will meet a hot European who will let you live your Lizzy McGuire dream life. You think about how you will “laugh until [you] think [you’ll] die, barefoot on a summer night” while reclining in your economy seat. Don’t worry. We all want to have a travel romance.

If you listen to “…Ready For It?” by Taylor Swift, you have been preparing for this trip your entire life. As soon as you sit down, your seatbelt is buckled, your tray table is stowed, and you definitely read every part of the safety manual, just in case something happens. In other words, “in the middle of the night, in my dreams,” is you always thinking about your itinerary. You are the traveller who is always on time, hits all the touristy spots, and checks everything off your travel bucket list.

“Youth” by Glass Animals

You are the kind of traveller who gets one hour of sleep before their red-eye flight because it’s the cheapest option, and then you have to buy airplane headphones to listen to your music. You definitely wear a sweatsuit to the airport and shove everything in your suitcase without double-checking you have everything. You have to convince your hostel mates that they are “free to run” or that they should “get dizzy on caffeine” to stay awake. You act young while you can, surrounding yourself with “funny friends that make you laugh.”

“Daydreamer” by Adele