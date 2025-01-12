We Need More Women In International Peace Efforts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women work wonders in whatever fields they’re in, be it science or the arts, astrophysics or law. Still, women are underrepresented in many industries. Among them are international peace efforts — where the world could use more women on the front lines.

The United Nations (UN) refers to its peacekeeping missions as a way to assist countries emerging from conflict, reduce the risk of relapsing into conflict, and lay the foundation for sustainable peace and development. Often, men are given the lead in negotiating security at a disproportionate rate compared to women.

It’s an undeniable fact that women face the brunt of conflict worldwide. Over 600 million women and girls live in areas impacted by strife globally. They are victims of sexual assault, gender-based violence and killings while facing limited access to specific health needs.

Currently, in Gaza, tens of thousands have been killed as a result of Israel’s continued siege on Palestine. A conservative estimate from the UN suggests that 70% of those killed in the Gaza Strip were women or children. More than one million people have been displaced, with the UN calculating about 80% of them being women.

In places of conflict like Gaza and Sudan, women deprioritize feeding themselves in order to feed families instead. Pregnant and nursing women face risks to their own lives and the lives of young ones dependent on them.

In war zones, women don’t have access to adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities, causing severe health issues like infections and disease outbreaks. Conflict takes a mental and physical toll on women and puts their dignity at stake, sometimes in ways that men may not experience.

Women in international peace efforts are important to represent them to ensure lasting security. The latest UN data from 2023 indicates that women made up only 9.6% of negotiators, 13.7% of mediators and 26.6% of signatories to peace and ceasefire agreements. That is not nearly proportional, considering studies show that when women are involved in negotiating peace, it’s likely to last longer.

One study found that women’s participation increases the probability of a peace agreement lasting at least two years by 20%. It increases the probability of a peace agreement lasting 15 years by 35%t. Where women are involved in negotiation efforts, the chances of an agreement at all increase as well.

Given the wide range of conflicts which plague almost every region of our world, there is a dire need for women to be more heavily involved in peacekeeping. The international community must double down on supporting female mediators and supporting women-led grassroots initiatives for peace.

True and lasting justice will come from a place of gender equity in negotiation processes.