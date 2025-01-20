TTC Tunes: The 4 Best Albums For Long Commutes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who commutes to campus on a tiresome journey that takes an average of an hour and a half, I have come to appreciate listening to a great album in its entirety.

I find myself needing something comforting to listen to on the not-so-enjoyable Toronto public transit system. The following albums are ones that I find myself coming back to in pursuit of familiarity that keeps me company.

Titanic Rising by Weyes Blood This album, released in 2019, holds the power to transport you to another dimension. With standout songs like “Movies” and “Andromeda,” Weyes Blood’s innovative use of oscillating synth and layered vocals makes for a mesmerizing and often dizzying listening experience — one that pulls you from the physical realm into a transcendent state. This album creates a listening experience that keeps you consistently engaged and is one that makes long commutes like mine fly by, which is suitable for students who commute from outside of the city. Songs by Adrianne Lenker Released in 2020, this sweet collection of tender melodies is perfect for early morning commutes when you need a little bit of softness and quiet. Lenker’s hushed, whisper-like tones feel like a conversation with a friend. My personal favourites off this album are “anything” and “forwards beckon rebound.” These songs bring warmth through my headphones that drown out the relentless cold hum of city life (especially in the winter months). CTRL by SZA Released in 2017, this album is perfect for sunny mid-day commutes when you want to feel the ups and downs of girlhood like you’re gossiping over drinks. SZA’s voice is sweet honey, and her words are timelessly relatable. My favourites on this album are “Normal Girl” and “20 Something” for how they both resonate with me emotionally while still being fun to listen to. Wicked: The Soundtrack by the wicked movie cast Hear me out; I know you’re all probably tired of hearing Cynthia Erivo’s battle cry in “Defying Gravity,” but this soundtrack is just too good. For long commutes, I think musical soundtracks are not only great to listen to, but they’re almost just as entertaining to indulge in as watching the production itself. This makes what could be a boring commute, trying not to make eye contact with strangers, into a magical experience where you’re transported to a fantasy world with Ariana Grande and Jonathon Bailey. I must shamelessly admit that Wicked: The Soundtrack has been on repeat since it came out and has been getting me through this school year.

Being a student who commutes can be challenging, especially when you have an 8 a.m. lecture.

Despite that, it can be a period of time carved out for the enjoyment of music. Whether if be the transcendent journey of Weyes Blood’s Titanic Rising, the intimacy of Adrianne Lenker’s Songs, the highs and lows of SZA’s CTRL, or the theatrical escape of Wicked: The Soundtrack, these albums have the special ability to make long commutes a little less challenging.

For those of us who spend hours on the TTC, the right album is definitely a necessity.