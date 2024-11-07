Travel light, Travel Right: Carry-on Packing Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the rise of budget airlines and soaring checked baggage fees, it’s time to ditch the 50-pound suitcase and embrace a minimalist mindset!

Not only will you avoid those dreaded extra charges, but travelling from place to place will also be a breeze, allowing you to enjoy your trip with less hassle and no lost luggage.

Check requirements in advance

Your carry-on journey starts before you begin packing. Check the size and weight restrictions on the airline website to avoid unexpected fees and frustration at the gate.

I prefer using a backpack instead of a carry-on suitcase when I travel. Since I often move around a lot — taking trains, planes, and buses — having my hands free is a game changer. Plus, it’s a great choice whether you are travelling to a city, a rural area, or somewhere with some unexpected terrain.

My bag of choice, which I swear by, is the Patagonia Black Hole Duffle. Although a pricey investment, it has travelled with me to over 15 countries and has always met the carry-on requirements, no matter the airline. With straps that tuck away, organization within the bag, and a hip belt, this bag has been perfect for one-week getaways to nine months of backpacking.

Plan before you pack

When you begin to pack, think about how you can best pack for necessities. Ask yourself what activities you will be doing, what the weather will be like, and how long you will be gone.

No matter where I’m going, I tend to bring basics that can go with anything. Black tops are always my go-to as they usually tend to go with everything, and — if you’re like me — help avoid any visible stains that may occur.

I also love lightweight linen pants for nights out, needed modest wear, and casual everyday attire for sightseeing.

When going on longer trips, I also bring pieces I’m willing to part ways with. Purchasing souvenirs or new clothing often means letting go of something.

Along with clothes, I like to keep my shoes basic and lightweight. I always bring a pair of sneakers that can also withstand any outdoor activity like hiking or long walking days. Tevas are a perfect lightweight sandal for beach towns or big cities. If I’m staying in a hostel, I like to include a pair of flip-flops for showering.

When it comes to toiletries, always remember that you can purchase things once you arrive. I tend to only pack sunscreen and face wash, opting to purchase everything else when I arrive — this lightens the bag and makes security quick and easy. Remember, no matter what country you go to, drugstores will always sell toothpaste and shampoo.

The superior packing style

Now, for the ultimate question: should we roll or fold?

I tend to roll my clothes and put them in packing cubes to take up the least amount of space and avoid those pesky creases. When putting them in the bag, I put heavy items like shoes on the bottom with clothing and frequently used items on top.

Packing light isn’t just about avoiding extra fees — it’s about making travel days more efficient. By selecting versatile clothing and keeping things simple, you can master the art of a carry-on whether you’re heading out for a short getaway or a longer adventure.