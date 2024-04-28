Toronto’s Finest: 4 Must-Try Restaurants to Celebrate Your Birthday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Your birthday is undoubtedly the best time of the year, yet it can sometimes be the most stressful time as well. From choosing the perfect restaurant to planning the day’s festivities, it can feel like the cherry on top of an already overwhelming day. But it doesn’t have to be.

Toronto is known for its vibrant dinner and entertainment culture, which can assist in dining at the finest places to celebrate your birthday! When finding the perfect spot, it not only needs to promise delicious food, but it also needs to look the part for your photos.

Here are a few restaurants in Toronto that you can rely on for an amazing birthday celebration:

Maxime’s is located just south of King Street West, on Portland Street. This chic, upscale restaurant promises to bring all the energy for your birthday.

The newly opened Steakhouse is a stunning take on the nightlife in Paris. The space is dressed with velvet curtains and leather seats surrounded by LED-screen pillars and a breathtaking walkway. The food and drinks are on the pricier side, but if you love steak, seafood and cocktails, you’ll love the delicious menu they serve here.

On top of that, this place is perfect for photos, especially if you’re drawn to that retro European nightclub feel.

This vibrant restaurant in the Distillery District is home to modern Mexican cuisine.

El Catrin Destileria is the spot to enjoy delicious Mexican food like tacos, churros, and tostadas. It is filled with Latin art and music, perfect for all the best photos and videos with your girlfriends.

The restaurant takes on a rustic interior design, with pops of colour reflecting Mexican culture’s vibrant energy. El Catrin is known for its delicious food and drinks menu that will leave you stuffed.

Gusto 501 is an all-day Italian café, restaurant, and bar with a stunning rooftop patio located in the heart of Toronto on King Street West. This modern restaurant is a five-story “floating-level” restaurant with a glass exterior that rises to reveal the interior, perfect for those chic photos with a glass of wine in hand.

Keeping with its Southern Italian influence, its trattoria menu serves the most delicious kinds of pasta and pizzas that will make you want to return for seconds.

Mademoiselle is the perfect place if you’re looking for elegance and delicious seafood. This upscale restaurant provides a fine dining experience, featuring vibrant seafood dishes inspired by the European coastline.

Its sleek and modern interior is unlike any other, promising all the most fantastic photos. Massive chandeliers dangle from the ceiling, and white blossom trees are placed around, bringing luxury to your dining experience.

Accompanied with your dinner is live Mediterranean entertainment every Monday. The food and drinks are pricey, but if you’re willing to spend a little extra, it’s worth it!

All of these options promise to provide you with such a memorable night. I know how important and equally stressful it is to choose your perfect birthday restaurant, so I hope this list made your choice a little easier! Your birthday is a reason to celebrate, and what better way to do so than with an unforgettable dining experience at Toronto’s finest restaurant?