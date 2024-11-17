The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor Swift is finally bringing her The Eras Tour to Toronto. Since March 2023, the singer travelled from city to city, cultivating massive crowds at each destination. Beginning the tour in Glendale, Arizona, she is now close to ending her tour with Canadian cities Toronto and Vancouver.

Toronto has a total of six tour dates starting Nov. 14. Shows, as of right now, have sold out, with resale tickets selling for extremely high values that face upwards of $20,000 a ticket. I tried to get tickets; however, I experienced a battle in a queue I didn’t win.

Swift’s arrival has made anxiously waiting fans cheerful, with the crowd beginning outside the arena before the first show. The energy is loud and exciting and even has fans showing their love by dressing in their favourite Swift era. You could definitely see the sparkles from a mile away!

Toronto has prepared for Swift’s arrival in many ways. A week prior to her arrival, Taylor Swift Way street signs made an appearance all across Queen Street West, John Street, Front Street, and Blue Jays Way. There are a total of 22 signs, and they will eventually go off for auction to fans of Swift.

And it just gets better: Toronto built a giant friendship bracelet showcased on the outside of Rogers Centre; as Swifties know, friendship bracelets are a staple to every Eras Tour show. The bracelet says, “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” in a fun multi-colour friendship bracelet design.

There’s no doubt that Swift’s arrival has livened up the city. Swift’s arrival in the city is slated to bring in millions of dollars. Thousands of fans are touching down in Toronto for the six tour dates. This means the city will be busy, especially when it comes to transit.

Swift is known for having a surprise song or two that isn’t included on the regular setlist. She started the tour off with one surprise song and is now doing a mix of songs together. I made my way down to the Rogers Centre and asked fans what they thought the surprise songs could be. One said Wishful Thinking or How You Get The Girl. Another said they thought she would definitely do a mashup of songs.

The queue was another story that many had a bad ending, too, so I wanted to ask if fans had trouble getting their tickets. One fan who was from Vancouver said, “Yes, but luckily, my mom got tickets.”

Swift’s 11 Eras are what makes the show huge. She has been popular in music for as long as I can remember. I was a big fan of Red when it came out. I had a CD, a shirt, posters, you name it. S

he has inspired so many young people in not only the music industry but in the way they live their lives. I asked some fans what their favourite Era was, and they said it was really hard to choose from.

Night one of this tour alone brought almost 50,000 fans. That goes to say that Swift has made a huge impact on the music industry.

Thanks to Taylor Swift, fans are living out their Wildest Dreams at the Eras Tour in Toronto or “Tayronto.”