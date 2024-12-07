Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
fondue pot with food
Photo by Angela Pham from Unsplash
Life

3 ‘FoodTok’ Influencers To Intrigue Your Tastebuds

Neda Madany
I love to play chef in the kitchen. Personally, a good, home-cooked meal is always enjoyable especially if it’s a meal I look forward to and crave while I’m cooking.

Mac and cheese, sheet pans of chicken, or maybe fish, never-ending pasta (rightfully so), and classic salads are staples from my go-to meal roster. They’ve most definitely fed me well! I tend to whip up the same meals on a loop with the same ingredients and the same flavours each time, which sometimes leaves me wanting more.

Although my tried and true recipes hold special places in my heart, my TikTok algorithm introduced me to an incredible selection of chefs who fuse unexpected ingredients that excite my taste buds and create meals I will gladly take an extra trip to the grocery store for! 

@Lailaspantry

When TikTok first introduced me to this creator, I instantly hit follow and deep-dived into her account. With a professional culinary background, Laila shares meals in an incredibly educating way with techniques that you will be sure to remember the next time you cook.

With a range of flavours and recipes that exist within cultures worldwide, at least one of her meals is sure to pique your taste buds. Fig and onion grilled cheese, Turkish Çilbir eggs, and her apple butter are a few staples in my kitchen now!

@lailaspantry

plz enjoy my voiceover i hope i gave u reason to make it 🤭😊❤️‍🔥 #lailaspantry #cilbir #turkisheggs #yolkporn #runnyyolk #poachedeggchallenge #poachedeggs #easybreakfast #hangoverfood #onenightstand #turkishfood #brunchideas #brunchidea #foodtiktok #foodtok #brunchtok #brunchtiktok #eggtok #eggtiktok #runnyeggs #runnyegg

♬ Flowers – Miley Cyrus
@emily.eggers

I’ve only ever fried or baked fish fillets until Emily showed me slow-cooked fish, my new fail-proof way to enjoy my favourite protein.

As a recipe developer in New York City, her recipes surprise me with unexpected combinations. From dirty martini pasta I’ve never heard of but I need to try to artichokes that I hadn’t found a way to enjoy other than on pizza, there are so many interesting recipes on Emily’s page. I’m a little nervous about trying the potato chip caesar salad, but I have complete faith in the strange fusion after my delicious luck so far from this creative chef. 

@emily.eggers

coconut dill poached cod! 🐟

♬ original sound – Emily Eggers
@zenaskitchen 

A quick glance at Zena’s feed was enough for me to hit the follow button. With a diverse collection of bold flavours and interesting ingredients, her recipes leave me incredibly intrigued and craving more.

I would’ve never guessed that hot honey is the perfect enhancer to the subtle taste of vegetables after trying Zena’s zucchini with burrata and hot honey vinegar. I usually dip my bread into olive oil and balsamic vinegar if anything, until I was confronted with the fact that bread dips have no limit! Now, I dunk my loaves into dips which include pretty much anything I have on hand.

My personal favourite from Zena’s page has to be her masala chilli crisp that I add to stir-fry and top chicken with!

@zenaskitchen

Bread dipping oil 😍 shoutout to @saltochtahini for the inspo!

♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim

These innovative chefs from TikTok will surely bring a sense of freshness to your usual weekly meal routine. The next time you’re in search of culinary inspiration, take a visit to these creators for creative guidance!

Neda Madany

Toronto MU '25

Neda Madany is a fourth year journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University. Though she enjoys indulging in several media forms, Neda is a storyteller at heart who loves to write topics surrounding fashion, art and culture. In her free time, she is probably scrolling through SSENSE or practicing a new wellness hack.