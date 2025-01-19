The Theme Is Midwest Princess: The New Age Of Concert Fashion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After getting lucky enough to snag tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto on Nov. 21, some might say that my spending should’ve stopped there. However, no amount of money was going to stop me from finding the perfect outfit — or the perfect era, for that matter.

These days, participating in concerts isn’t just about singing along; it’s also about fashion! The act of dressing up for concerts has become an increasingly popular trend these past few years, where a fanbase comes together to determine appropriate attire for their favourite artist’s show. Outfits range from being inspired by the musician’s album concepts, songs, lyrics, and, in Taylor’s case, eras.

From the feathers that decorated the streets of Toronto during Harry Styles’ residency to the beads from broken friendship bracelets surrounding the Rogers Centre, there are multitudes of ways to tell if an artist has performed in your city.

Though it was started by the fans, concert outfits have taken music and artists’ brands to a whole new level.

In fact, dressing up for concerts has become so popular that some artists have taken it upon themselves to encourage their fans to do it. In 2023, Chappell Roan took to TikTok to suggest outfit concepts for her fans to follow during her Naked in North America Tour dates.

Since then, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess singer has made multiple Instagram posts listing themes for specific stops on her most recent tour. The themes; Pink Pony Club, Midwest Princess, Mermaid, My Kink is Karma, and Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl — all inspired by her latest album. Some outfit concepts were even inspired by music videos that were produced for songs on the album.

As much as Roan’s participation in the trend has solidified it and brought a lot of excitement amongst audiences, fans don’t need encouragement to creatively interact with their favourite musicians. It’s bound to happen either way.

Just like they memorize songs, fans memorize looks, too. When an artist has a recognizable enough persona, their audience is provided with new ways to participate in that specific music culture. Whether it’s through fans dressing up like an artist, designing outfits for them, or simply surrounding themselves with their particular branding, a unique stage presence is proven to kickstart participatory habits.

However, dressing up for concerts is not a new practice; it’s an evolving one. In a Fashion article, writer Stephanie Davoli suggests that even before artists had recognizable personas, concert fashion was about “dressing according to the energy of the shows.” Before there were distinct artists, there were festivals like Woodstock that attracted specific groups.

Davoli added that these days, however, with the new age of social media and being able to receive praise for one’s creativity online, people have begun to go “all out” with their outfits.

Whether it was the shiny silvers of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, the vibrant patterns and Chelsea boots (if you know, you know) from Harry Styles’ Love on Tour, the sparkling glitters from Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour, or the pink cowboy hats and fashionable camo at Chappell Roan’s shows, there’s no denying that fans have been dedicated to changing the etiquette around concert fashion.

Although some people might look at this practice as a waste of time and money, dressing up for concerts actually has a multitude of benefits.

For starters, instead of just trying to align their look to match the artist, concertgoers and fans have started to match each other, and it’s created some beautiful communities. The week leading up to the concert, I spent days trying to match my Era’s Tour outfit to my friends.

For us, part of going to the concert together meant being connected through our outfits, beyond just the music. Once we got there, we received so many compliments for what we were wearing that the endless searching through the racks at the thrift store finally felt like it paid off.

Not to mention the fact that we got countless friendship bracelets that matched our aesthetics — I went as someone from the “Bad Blood” music video.

It was such a heartwarming experience to see people come together in a way that not only acknowledged the hard work we all put into our outfits but appreciated the connections we had to the artist and the music.

On the other hand, the rise in dressing up for concerts is also beneficial because it helps the artist build their audience. The more people that participate in the trend, the larger the reach the audience has.

Remember the guy who asked why everyone was decked out in feather boas while you were waiting in line for Love on Tour? And remember how you told him it was for Harry Styles? Well, he’s gonna go home and look that name up, and guess what? He might even become a new fan.

At the end of the day, it’s a win-win situation on both ends. Plus, it’s incredibly fun.

Needless to say, these days, some of us are putting more effort into our concert attire than our Halloween costumes, and there’s nothing wrong with that! We’re building communities and memories in ways that transcend the music, and they’ll stay with us for a long time. Side note: I still can’t get the glitter off my body.

So, for your next concert, try to participate in the trend. Maybe you’ll make friends or even be called out by your favourite artist; you never know what might happen.

It’s a mutually beneficial experience, and because we’re all doing it, if you’re gonna show up, you better dress up!