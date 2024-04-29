The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t dislike getting drinks, dancing, or grabbing dinner and lunch, but there’s something so satisfying about a hearty Toronto brunch that just hits the spot. Brunches can be one of the most intimate and satisfying experiences, and here are a few reasons why you should try incorporating them more in your plans.

Distinct menus

Brunch can be a great opportunity to try out some unique food combinations!

Now, don’t get me wrong, there’s only so much eggs benedict one can eat, but certain spots around the city, such as The Kettle, with its Indian fusion brunch, and Eggstatic, with its Middle Eastern touch, bring a distinct menu to the table. Even a classic such as Old School that serves some good old-fashioned comfort food can work well.

An opportunity to really enjoy breakfast

I rarely ever get to enjoy my breakfast Monday through Friday since I’m always on the go and don’t have the time. If you’re anything like me, you probably experience something similar, so the opportunity to connect with breakfast often feels so wholesome!

Whether it’s gooey pancakes topped with a blueberry compote or eggs with fried chicken and hollandaise sauce, the detailed effort that goes into the meals isn’t something I usually have the skill or time to achieve, making those visits much more fulfilling.

Convenience

Although we’re approaching spring in Toronto, brunches can often be an activity one can partake in during the cold winter months, especially if you’re meeting earlier in the day. It also works well during the spring and summer months when it’s warmer outside.

Another added bonus is that most brunches run until at least 3 p.m., making it easy to accommodate schedules.

It Can be an opportunity to connect, to party, or both

This ties into convenience, but brunch is a customizable experience. You can get drinks and party, or head to a more relaxed spot for some in-depth conversations — it’s your choice.

Several spots across the city offer bottomless brunches, including Oretta, Bar Chica, and so on!

Unsaid customary traditions

Whether it’s a partner or a best friend, brunch can be a lovely chance to create those unsaid customary traditions with the ones you love. I have a friend with whom brunch is a confirmed event we have to go to at least once a month, and I can’t help but deny how close it has gotten us.

I truly believe our generation is often fixated on the party aspects of life, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, there aren’t a lot of activities, like going out for brunch, that give us a chance to sit down and connect. So, give it a shot if you ever get the chance!