Tate McRae is arguably one of the biggest pop stars of this generation. With electrifying songs paired with over-the-top choreography in her recent music videos to the magical stage performances of her ongoing world tour, there is no doubt the 21-year-old Canadian artist is making a legendary name for herself all over the globe.

McRae has become an icon for young girls and women trying to pursue their dreams in the sports industry. The mix of sportiness and glamour in the aesthetics of her sophomore album, THINK LATER, gave the “pop princess” ideal an entirely new look. It opened doors for McRae to thrive not only in her musical identity but also with her identity in sports.

This stylistic decision, which is now her signature brand, has also become a theme among her supporters. Seeing their favourite female artist own her femininity while donning hockey gloves and goalie pads has encouraged fans to do the same. In a male-dominated field, McRae’s music and unique style have become a beacon of empowerment that has normalized womanhood in sports.

It all started with the release of “Greedy” on Sept. 15, 2023. In certain scenes of the music video, she is seen driving a Zamboni around an ice rink while wearing a hockey jersey and gloves, among other sporty attire.

When THINK LATER was released on Dec. 8, 2023, McRae’s look was brought to its full form. On the album cover, she wears a plain black tank top and underwear, but what contrasts this simplicity is the large hockey goalie pads with the words “think later” adorned in glitter.

Unbeknownst to her, these aesthetics created her trademark. Blending athleticism with fashion to create an iconic avant-garde lookbook led her to become the go-to pop star to feature at sports events.

In January 2024, it was announced that she would be a celebrity coach and headliner for the National Hockey League’s 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto, Canada.

With all the hockey references in her latest releases, McRae was the perfect fit for such an event and fulfilled her role stunningly. During her almost eight-minute performance in the game’s second intermission, McRae performed four songs with intense dances and a jaw-dropping stage presence that blew the minds of millions of viewers.

With the impact she’s made as a musical artist now finding herself in the sports world, McRae is doing wonders for girls who see her as a mentor. She has created a new standard that welcomes femininity in a formerly extremely masculine field.

From how she dresses to how she doesn’t let people shake her confidence, she coaches women to own themselves while defying the sports industry’s sexist history.

With the release of her newest song, “It’s ok I’m ok” on Sept. 12, 2024, the superstar’s light doesn’t seem to be fading anytime soon.