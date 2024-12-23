Surviving Family Political Talks: How To Avoid Talking To A Wall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well, I never imagined being back here, but the 47th president-elect of the United States is Donald Trump. A world already devoid of hope will soon have a convicted felon as the president of one of the most powerful countries.

Living and existing in this political climate is terrifying, and the situation is likely to get worse during Christmas break when we go back home and inevitably face the uncomfortable and dreaded political discussions with family members.

A Familiar Scene: Political Tensions at the Dinner Table

I probably don’t need to paint the picture because I’m sure it’s already vivid, but you’re at the dinner table, and you hear that one family member ramble on about how climate change doesn’t exist, or that there are only two genders, or, my personal favourite, “Trump did great things for the economy.”

You probably roll your eyes internally, imagining clawing theirs out. Then, you muster the effort to defend your perspective with real-world examples or evidence, only to be told you’re too young to understand, your generation is just “soft,” or that social media is brainwashing you.

Initially, these remarks are perceived as stubbornness — and while that’s true, the majority of it stems from insecurity in their own opinions. It’s often the fear that the antiquated, traditional norms they were forced to abide by are now being nullified before their very eyes. In other words, these clashes tend to lie in vast generational differences. Generation Z’s progressive values often clash with the conservative views of Generation X and Baby Boomers, while Millennials find themselves stuck in the middle, arguing with both sides.

Generational Gaps: Tracing the Roots

The question is, though, why are these generational divides so staunchly entrenched in political discussions? When attempting to place context, Gen X, Baby Boomers, and sometimes Millennials often grew up in very traditional households that prioritized stability and hierarchy. These environments rarely allowed for questioning authority. If you were told to do something or believe in something, the idea of questioning or even considering what it meant wasn’t a privilege that could be exercised.

However, Gen Z simply does not operate that way. They are far more focused on progressive reforms, striving for social justice, equity, systemic change, and frequently challenging the status quo. The reason why members of Gen Z gravitate towards what appears to be liberation is often tainted by the perception that they have a problem with everything, that they’re mad at the world or entitled because they’re “young” and “soft.”

But members of Gen Z aren’t driven to resistance out of entitlement; it’s out of necessity. In 2024, women are still vehemently fighting for equality, minorities are still treated as outsiders, and people in positions of power continue to deny the existence of climate change and the realities of social injustice. Co-existing with what feels like the end of the world has left Gen Z with no choice but to fight for the causes that could not or were not fought for before.

Generational Gaps: Formation of Opinions

Another generational divide arises from the way we form opinions. For Gen X, Baby Boomers, and Millennials, much of the information they received on current events often came from media narratives or personal experiences, which were sometimes shaped or altered through propaganda. Not to say that all lived experiences have this filter, but a majority were misconstrued to fit a certain narrative. This led to widespread misinformation, which perpetuated stereotypes and fuelled the spread of hate. People weren’t given the space to form their own opinions, and those who tried were often condemned.

However, Gen Z exists in an era of information overload. Gen Z members now have unprecedented access to multiple sources for educating themselves on global issues and perspectives. Being ignorant or ill-informed no longer serves as an excuse for Gen Z, as the same platforms that showcase compilations of crazy orange cats also expose them to the horrors in Gaza and the realities of starvation in Sudan and Congo.

The notion of labelling Gen Z as lazy, problematic, naive, or brainwashed by social media is not only misguided but also overlooks the complexity of their environment. The constant stream of information they encounter daily often serves as a stark reminder of the scale of issues inherited from previous generations, many of which seem to have no end in sight, leaving them with a sense of powerlessness and a desperate need to grasp solutions.

Understanding this context can make it easier to understand where the seemingly baseless political opinions of family members originate. To help you handle the inevitable political discussions ahead, here are five strategies to navigate those conversations without letting them get to you:

1. Clarify the Dynamics Before You Engage

Before you dive headfirst into uncomfortable political conversations, it’s important to set realistic expectations. Remember, you likely won’t change anyone’s opinion on the spot, especially when dealing with individuals who hold deeply ingrained beliefs. Some family members might not be interested in a genuine exchange and may focus more on defending their stance rather than listening to yours.

By recognizing and understanding the dynamics of the environment you’re stepping into, you can better prepare for potential challenges and adjust your approach accordingly.

2. Start with Questions, Not Statements

Instead of jumping straight into the conversation with statements, try gaining a better grasp of the situation by asking questions. Start with something like, “What do you think the biggest challenge is with X issue?” This approach conveys curiosity and is less likely to come across as combative, helping the other person feel heard.

Encouraging dialogue over debate can make it easier for both sides to share and listen to differing perspectives.

3. Use Stories Alongside Facts

We all know that facts and evidence often don’t carry much weight in political discussions with family members. One way to keep the other person engaged is through storytelling. Personalizing your points by saying something like, “I read about someone who…” or “In my experience, I’ve seen…” can add a humanistic perspective, making complex issues feel more relatable.

Older family members may feel insecure about their place in the conversation, especially if they lack information, but still feel defensive. Humanizing the facts makes them appear less threatening, helping others connect to your perspective on a more emotional and accessible level.

4. Disengage radar stays on

Knowing when to walk away from a political discussion is crucial for preserving your mental well-being. Often, you’re stuck with family members for an extended period, and it’s important to prevent the conversation from turning hostile to the point where their presence becomes a source of irritation or distress.

If you sense the discussion isn’t progressing constructively or reaching any meaningful direction, it’s okay to set a boundary by saying something like, “I don’t think we’re going to agree on this, and that’s okay. Let’s move on.” While diffusing the situation may be perceived as backing down, it’s better to exit a frustrating cycle than to stay locked in it. Protecting your peace is just as important as standing firm in your beliefs.

5. Find Common Ground Where You Can

Even when it feels impossible, common ground can sometimes be found in these political discussions. To prevent tension from escalating, focus on shared values or concerns that can foster a reasonable conversation. Saying something like, “I think we both want what’s best for everyone, even if we have different ideas on how to get there,” can help soften the tone, encouraging more productive dialogue and reducing animosity.

This approach not only promotes understanding but also serves as a reminder that, despite differences, both sides often care about similar issues. It keeps the conversation balanced and focused on finding solutions rather than deepening divides.

The FInish Line: You’ve got this!

Political discussions can often be uncomfortable, and when they involve family, they can quickly escalate into a series of new challenges. If your political conversations this holiday season become tense, frustrating, or upsetting, remember that these debates are often set up to fail. However, don’t let that discourage you. While some conversations may be filled with hostility, others can present an opportunity for family members to really listen and learn.

Whether you can enact positive change in your discussions or end up intensifying the conversational tension, I hope these strategies help set guidelines for starting these conversations. Even when discussions don’t end in agreement, you’re still creating space for thought, challenging biases, and helping to shift the narrative over time. It’s through these conversations that the most meaningful change can occur.

Remember, what matters most is staying true to your values, respecting others’ experiences, and understanding that change often comes in small, incremental steps!