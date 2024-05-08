Spring has Sprung: What I’m Wearing in 2024 As a Fashion Major 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

As of March 19, 2024, it’s officially spring! Even though it’s still chilly in Canada, the groundhog called for an early spring, and that means now is the time to put your snow boots and puffer jackets away and break out your spring wardrobe.

If your goal for this year’s spring cleaning is to clean up your closet, then you’re in luck! I’m going to tell you what’s trending this spring season! From denim to ballet flats these are the styles we will be seeing.

Denim on Denim

Denim on denim (aka the Canadian tuxedo) is back and here to stay this season. We will be seeing a lot of blue denim in jeans, vests, and button-downs, all in combination with each other.

Layering different coloured denim is a fun way to add dimension to any outfit. Pairing a lighter wash with something darker or even patchwork bottoms with denim jackets will be all the hype.

We’ve been seeing denim skirts and jeans all year, but now’s the time to take it to the next level and pair your favourite jeans with a denim button-down or vest.

With the warmer weather, we’ll start to see more denim shorts coming out for the year, specifically mid-length or longer shorts, similar to what we saw last summer but even more prominent this year.

Ballet Flats

We’ve been seeing the resurgence of the ballet flat for a while now, but it will be in full force this spring.

For a bit of a change, we’re taking the ballet flats up a notch and wearing them a little more elevated, particularly by embellishing or incorporating fun patterns. We’ll be seeing them with gems, pearls, or sparkles. With metallics being on trend right now as well, we will also be implementing those colour schemes with ballet flats — silver is a forever favourite for statement shoes.

Ballet flats are the perfect shoe to try out this season to add a bit of class or elegance to any outfit while still keeping your feet comfy.

Adidas Sambas and Gazelles

Sneakers are always in style, but the brand that’s really popping off this year is Adidas.

For a while now, Adidas Sambas have had all the hype, and that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. With Sambas being the star of the show for quite some time, now is when Gazelles will also join the hype.

With Gazelles being offered in more vibrant colours than Sambas, we will be them everywhere this spring.

Both sneakers will be the perfect statement shoe this year and a great opportunity to add a pop of colour to any outfit.

Alongside bright colours, they are now being offered in fun patterns, tying in perfectly with the animal print trend that’s coming back this season, too.

Blue

Red was all the hype over the fall and winter — and is still going strong — but blue is slowly replacing red’s top spot.

We will be seeing a lot of blue this spring, specifically baby blue and cobalt blue. From blue denim and blue dresses to blue accessories, there will be no shortage of this colour this season.

Don’t be surprised when you see a lot more blue monochromatic outfits, purses, and shoes everywhere you go. If you want to incorporate two trends in one, why not style a pair of blue Adidas gazelles into your wardrobe?

Charm Necklaces

We have seen charm necklaces dominate TikTok for the past few months, and they are definitely here to stay this spring, making it the accessory to get your hands on!

Not only are charm necklaces super trendy and cute, but they are also super easy to DIY yourself. If you’re looking to participate in the trend but not spend a fortune, why not try and make one yourself?

Just run to the craft store and pick out a chain and any charms you love! My personal suggestion would be to get your supplies from Michaels. And voila, you got yourself your own personalized charm necklace unique to you.

Graphic T-shirts

This trend is an oldie but a goodie and something that never seems to go out of style.

This season, we will see graphic tees a lot more often, especially when oversized and layered on top of things. Graphic tees like band tees will be seen a lot paired with denim shorts over a maxi skirt or even used as a beach cover-up.

Don’t worry; the baby tees aren’t going anywhere. However, oversized tees will be seen much more, being layered over lace skirts and bikinis.

Maxi Skirts

Maxi skirts have really peaked in popularity over the past couple of years and are definitely a staple to have in your closet this season.

Maxi skirts are perfect for springtime and great to have in your closet to be styled a million different ways. As of late, low-waisted maxi skirts have been everywhere, being paired with tube tops, leather belts, and over accessorized to the max.

Lace maxi skirts are expected to be super trendy, even styled with an oversized t-shirt, a blazer, or underneath oversized sweaters.

Leopard Print

In 2024, we’re bringing back animal prints, and leopard has been the go-to.

We’ve been seeing leopard print added to everything lately, like pants, shoes, and dresses.

Leopard print jeans have been all the rage lately, going viral on social media, so now’s the time to get your hands on some before they sell out.

Wearing this print makes you stand out while also suiting a more manageable and neutral colour palette which is perfect for those who aren’t into bright colours but want a statement piece.

Now that leopard print is trending, we can definitely see some reference made to its Y2K throwback style with a cool girl flare. It’s one trend you don’t wanna miss out on!

Boxer Shorts

With shorts weather on the horizon, we will start to see a ton of boxer shorts that are introduced to spring and brought into summer.

Cotton and linen shorts are super trendy right now in women’s fashion, seeing tons of striped boxer shorts all over social media. These comfortable, flowy shorts are perfect for this spring as they can easily be paired with baby tees, button-downs and tank tops.

Some people may think they look like sleepwear, but personally, I think they’re adorable and super versatile pieces that can be styled in many ways. With tons of different colours available, these shorts are often paired with matching coloured sneakers or hats to tie together the complete outfit.

This trend is one I know we will all be seeing a lot more of as the weather warms up.

Linen Tops and Bottoms

Last but not least, I can’t forget to mention the linen clothing trend we’ve been seeing over the past couple of years. As spring rolls around, linen pants and shirts are coming in full force.

Linen pants just scream springtime, but this year, we’ll be seeing them paired with a lot of tube tops, flowy tops, and button-downs.

Another staple for your wardrobe this season is to have a striped linen button-down. These shirts are everywhere lately and work as the perfect everyday cover-up for layering as the season changes.

With the modern cycle of trends that come and go, there are some that will always stick around. These are just a few trends I know we will definitely be exposed to throughout spring 2024. With all said and done, don’t forget to adapt some of these suggestions and tailor them to your unique style and wear what makes you happy, no matter what’s trending or not.