Getting to Spill my Guts in Toronto

On March 30, 2024, I got out of bed surprisingly easily for someone awake at 6:30 a.m. on a weekend. I’d been counting down the days until Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour came to Toronto, and the day had finally arrived.

My cousin and I planned to head to the Toronto GUTS Gallery on Queen Street West. I’d seen long lineups for the pop-up on social media the day before but decided to check it out. Luckily, we only waited an hour and a half to get inside!

The gallery featured GUTS-themed photo ops across three rooms and exclusive Toronto merch for purchase. We got matching T-shirts that say “Spill ur guts in Toronto,” which I can’t wait to style. Everyone who bought merch also got a free GUTS Gallery Toronto tote bag!

After the pop-up, we had a bite to eat before making our way to Scotiabank Arena for the show. The arena was packed with fans dressed in purple and “Olivia-inspired” outfits. I bought another piece of merch, the state bracelet charm for my charm bracelet. I wear my bracelet daily and was excited to see the Ontario charm!

Finally, it was time for Chappell Roan to open the show. I’m a huge fan of Roan and was almost as excited for her set as I was for Rodrigo’s. She was an incredible performer, and I will definitely buy tickets the next time she plays in Toronto. I was most excited to hear “Red Wine Supernova” and “Casual” live. Chappell’s vocals were even more incredible live, and doing the “HOT TO GO!” dance in an arena full of fans was so much fun.

Rodrigo took the stage quickly following Roan’s set — starting with “bad idea, right?” set the energy for the night. She commanded the stage with such poise, confidence, and professionalism that it’s hard to remember we’re the same age.

I tried not to watch concert videos or study the setlist before the show, so I would be surprised. The songs I was most excited to hear were “making the bed” and the newly released “obsessed,” and they both exceeded my expectations. Other standout performances included “logical,” “traitor,” and “teenage dream.”

As a huge fan of The Hunger Games, I was so glad she added “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to the setlist.

My favourite moment of the show was when Rodrigo flew over the audience while sitting on a giant crescent moon. From my seat in section 120, I could see her super close-up. This part of the show was a neat way for her to get closer to fans in all parts of the arena.

I had the best time spilling my GUTS in Toronto with Olivia Rodrigo. For now, you can find me listening to GUTS (spilled) on repeat and styling my new tour merch.