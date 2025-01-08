The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the late 2010s, Afrobeats has burst onto the global scene. Apart from drawing more attention to the genre, it has also brought more recognition to the people behind the music and to Nigeria — the country they come from.

However, female musicians often get overlooked in an industry dominated by their male counterparts. There are countless Nigerian women making fantastic music that transcends genres, and as someone who listens to a lot of music, my playlists are filled with tracks made by Nigerian women.

So, here is a list of some of my favourite songs by Nigerian women that I think you’ll also enjoy:

“Try Me” – Tems This song is Tems’ third single, released in 2019 and her first major hit. Tems, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, sings about self-resilience and determination to rise against obstacles. The song has elements of R&B, which allows the singer to display her strong vocals and deep tones. With lyrics like “Now you wanna lock me away, I’m winning You wanna add to my pain, I’m shining,” The singer expresses themes of empowerment and the strength to persist despite adversity. “Bibanke” – Asa Asa, whose full name is Bukola Elemide, released “Bibanke” as part of her debut album, ASA (Asha), in 2008. In my opinion, it’s one of the best Nigerian love songs. The singer sings about a love where one person notices the warning signs early on yet keeps falling in deeper until they eventually reach a breaking point. Sung in both English and Yoruba, the song blends elements of R&B and soul with slow guitar strums and violins. Lyrics like “He used to be my everything / Treated me like I was a queen / What spell did you cast on me? / Or is it the make believe” show how much Asa misses her lover and the time they spent together, but she knows they did her wrong. “Introvert” – Little Simz “Introvert” is the first song on Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, the fourth studio album by Little Simz, whose real name is Simbiatu “Simbi” Abisola Abiola Ajikawo. On this track, the British-Nigerian rapper talks about her ability to have inner peace amidst all of the world’s chaos. She also raps about finding power in her introversion. The beat she raps over is quite triumphant, and we get a glimpse of her anger and the powerfulness of her message at the beginning of the song. The song ends with an upbeat violin solo and transitions smoothly into the next song on the album.

As we’ve seen with these incredible songs, Nigerian women are making serious waves in the music industry. With their unique voices, powerful lyrics and innovative beats, these women are pushing boundaries in their songs.

If you haven’t already, I encourage you to check out more of their discography and explore the amazing talent coming from Nigeria.