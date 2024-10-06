8 Indie & Second-Hand Bookstores In Toronto For All Your Reading Needs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once you’ve already grown accustomed to buying your books brand new, it can be difficult to find new bookstores in the city. But instead of turning to big-name booksellers, why not support local and find an independent or second-hand bookstore to explore in your neighbourhood?

As an English major, I am a bookstore frequenter, and I’m well-acquainted with many smaller local bookstores in Toronto (although I am constantly discovering new ones).

Books can be expensive, and as a student, I understand this all too well. So, here are a few of my favourite independent and second-hand bookstores in the city, guaranteed to provide you with an amazing selection of books at equally amazing prices!

BMV Books

A local favourite amongst students at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), you’re guaranteed to find your new favourite read at an incredible price at BMV Books. This popular second-hand bookstore has four locations in Toronto: next to TMU (10 Edward St.), near Spadina station (471 Bloor St. W.), near Osgoode station (244 Queen St. W.), and near Yonge and Eglinton (2289 Yonge St.). With its large selection of titles, I’d highly recommend checking out BMV for any required reads on your class syllabus. There’s no better feeling than finding a book you need for class for less than half the original price! I also adore their selection of vinyls, CDs, DVDs, action figures, and games that will keep you browsing the store for hours on end.

Queen Books

With its charming and eclectic interior decor, you can’t help but automatically feel welcomed when you walk into this bookstore. Queen Books, located at 914 Queen St. E., is an indie bookstore with an amazing selection of both popular and alternative titles. I’ve found such incredible underground novels I’d never seen at other bookstores. Everywhere you turn in this shop, there are shelves and tables stacked full with books. There are beautiful special editions of classic novels and fun decorations that make being inside the store an experience in and of itself. Queen Books also runs local community and literary events such as book launches.

Glad Day Bookshop

Located in the heart of Toronto’s Gay Village between Church and Wellesley, Glad Day Bookshop at 499 Church St. is the world’s oldest LGBTQ+ bookstore in Toronto, having opened in 1970. It originally began out of a shed in founder Jearld Moldenhauer’s backyard before opening its storefront. Glad Day is such a lively and welcoming bookstore, with places to sit, read, and enjoy a drink from their in-store cafe. Overwhelmed by their selection? Try their Queer Book subscription box that will send you two books selected by staff. In addition to having a fabulous selection of LGBTQ+ literature, Glad Day also hosts Drag Brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and has a wide variety of merchandise available for purchase.

Little Ghosts Books

As Canada’s first indie horror bookstore, Little Ghosts Books is an independent bookstore specializing in indie horror. Ranging from mainstream to extremely niche and underground novels, this store will have something for any reader, carrying a wide range of titles. Located on Dundas Street, south of Christie station at 930 Dundas St. W., Little Ghosts hosts many literary community events, such as author signings, book launches, book clubs, and more. The store has a subscription box that will send you a novel, novella, bookmark, and sticker sheet either monthly or quarter-annually. Or, simply go in-store to browse the shelves and enjoy the ghostly atmosphere while you grab a drink and pastry from their in-store cafe. This mystical little bookstore is the perfect place to visit during the spooky season!

Book City

Book City is a family-owned independent bookstore chain with four locations in Toronto: in Greektown (348 Danforth Ave.), across from St. Clair station (1430 Yonge St.), on Queen and Woodbine (1950 Queen St. E.), and near High Park (2354 Bloor St. W.). It’s a favourite of mine for its wide variety of books spanning all genres and ages — Book City truly is a smaller, cooler version of corporate chain bookstores! When you walk into the store, you are immediately greeted by its unique and undeniably iconic bright yellow designs. Don’t let its small size fool you — you’ll find yourself endlessly browsing the aisles and finding so many great titles that it will be impossible to leave with just one. Book City is the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a gift for a loved one, as it boasts not only a large selection of books but also games, crafts, puzzles, and stationery with all sorts of themes and designs. It’s also perfect if you’re just wanting a gift for yourself — let’s be real, you deserve it!

Flying Books at Neverland

With a name like that, how could you not be immediately drawn in? Located near Osgoode station (371 Queen St. W.), Flying Books at Neverland is a new independent bookstore that opened earlier this year. This book store carries a range of popular titles in its incredibly aesthetically pleasing store layout. If you head to the back of the shop, you’ll find a variety of wine bottles for sale next to the bookshelves. If alcohol isn’t your thing, check out their cafe at the shop’s entrance! Either way, it’s difficult to leave this shop empty-handed. A new book, a bottle of wine, and a matcha latte in hand — sounds like a perfect girl’s night in to me!

Seekers Books

This cozy shop is a true hidden gem within the city. Tucked away down the stairs of a building complex on Bloor Street near Bathurst station (509 Bloor St. W.), Seekers is a second-hand bookstore owned by two siblings who are extremely knowledgeable, super friendly, and extremely passionate about books! It has a focus on books about spirituality, but carries a wide range of literature from every genre. I love visiting Seekers for its hidden library vibe, warm atmosphere, great prices, and to say hello to Churchill, their resident cat! This orange fur ball is a big sweetheart who can be found hanging out on cardboard boxes around the shop. While you’re exploring this bookstore, make sure to check if Churchill is around. Between the adorable cat and great books, I find it hard to stay away from this bookstore.

The Scribe Bookstore