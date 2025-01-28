The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As 2024 came to an end, I found myself reflecting on all the new things I learned, the movies I’ve seen, and — most importantly — the books I’ve read.

Books are what keep us thinking. From the breathtaking world-building of fantasy to the needed realism of science fiction, novels open doors to alternate realities that both educate and entertain.

This year, I read 12 books. Although it barely compares to the triumphs of my fellow readers, I’m proud that I dedicated time to a deep love of mine while tackling school.

Out of the 12, five were outstanding books that have stuck with me months after reading them — books so engaging and profound that essays could be written about them. These incredible authors have reshaped my perception of the world and whisked me away to new lands. (Don’t worry, this is a spoiler-free space.)

Here are five of my favourite reads that were on my “read” list in 2024:

The Virgin Suicides by Jefferey Eugenides

Jefferey Eugenides’ The Virgin Suicides is a twisted confessional told from the perspective of a group of teenage boys and their role in the Lisbon sisters’ tragic deaths.

The fates of the five sisters — Lux, Mary, Cecelia, Therese, and Bonnie — are revealed in the first sentence of the novel, establishing that every interaction the boys have with the sisters is past tense. The sisters haunt the narrative before the tragedy even begins, allowing for the boys’ version of events to unease readers.

Yes, the novel critiques the lack of mental health support in youth — something that has improved significantly since Eugenides’ published it in 1993 — but its most important message lies in the impact the male gaze has on women.

Readers never truly get to know the Lisbon sisters, only the boys’ fanatical interpretations of their characters. They constantly put these young girls under a microscope, inserting themselves into their lives to fulfill their own self-worth. The idea that the sisters could be their property thrills these young boys and this acquisition fuels their egos.

The book reveals the theme of how a rampant patriarchal society denies women the right to autonomy as men still view women as a possession they are entitled to.

Not only does The Virgin Suicides highlight the entitlement men so often carry, but also shows just how damning misogyny is to the lives of women. Eugenides sends a message to his fellow men, hoping to open their eyes to the consequences of their false sense of superiority.

If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

M.L. Rio’s If We Were Villains is one of the greatest love letters to Shakespeare. Not only is it a gripping mystery novel that never dares to shy away from theatrics, but it proves insanely creative in its structure.

The author narrates the story of Oliver Marks, a former Shakespearean actor, now in jail for a murder he didn’t commit. The retelling of Oliver’s past switches between script and narration, showing just how muddled the lines between the stage and reality are.

The cast of characters — Oliver’s six close friends — mimics the iconic roles seen in Shakespeare’s play, such as the tempest, the trickster, and most importantly, the tragic hero.

Rio beckons her audience to become part of this twisted friend group, allowing us to reflect on the way literature influences our very actions. Her novel asks us what characters we play in our respective lives, and how the masks we wear deny us our true identity.

This brilliant critique of the self and its relation to literature is why I absolutely flew through this book. Paired with some of the most memorable characters I’ve read in a while, If We Were Villains is not a book to miss.

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler

Science fiction has come a long way ever since Mary Shelley’s generation-defining Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. Arguably a political genre since its beginnings in the early 1800s, science fiction never shies away from challenging the status quo, thriving off the rejection of tyranny.

One of the greatest examples of science fiction’s transgressive nature is seen in Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower. Released in 1993, Butler wrote one of the best critiques of industrialization, racism, and religion.

Living in a post-apocalyptic North America, 15-year-old Lauren Olamina discovers herself through her personal rejection of a traditional God and finds purpose in her own construction of Earthseed, a religion centred around the idea that God is change.

Butler characterizes Lauren as an intelligent, mature and self-assured leader, allowing her to be one of the most interesting, and underrated, protagonists in science fiction.

Not only does Butler directly comment on how racism divides society and causes us to destroy the planet, but she also works to counteract white supremacy in the real world by making her protagonist a three-dimensional Black woman who exists outside of the white lens.

Ensuring that Black authors are celebrated in literature is crucial in diversifying a practice so often ruled by white authors. There is no reason why Butler shouldn’t be considered a pioneer of modern science fiction, just as Frank Herbert and George Orwell are.

Yes, Butler’s Parable of the Sower will make you think, but most importantly, it will make you feel. Her characters are very close to real life and so tenderly remind us that humanity still reigns in the midst of chaos.

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

As someone who loved philosophy in high school, Piranesi was right up my alley.

In simplest terms, this novel follows the mysterious life of Piranesi and the endless corridors he calls home.

Piranesi is admittedly disorienting at first, as Clarke intentionally sets the mystery around this unfamiliar setting. Not only do we know nothing of this strange world, but we know nothing about who our protagonist truly is.

This is how Clarke holds the curiosity of readers. She ensures that nothing in Piranesi makes sense — until it does.

Just like that, a powerful character study about isolation and human nature becomes a metaphor for one of philosophy’s oldest tales: Plato’s myth of the cave.

Sometimes, it’s best to go into a book blind as the enjoyment comes from making our own assumptions about where a story will take us. This is why I tried to be sparse on details here because I would not have enjoyed Piranesi as much if I immediately understood the plot.

A book that surprises you is one you will never forget, and trust me, Piranesi is an unforgettable read.

Vengeful by Victoria E. Schwab

The final book on this list has to be one of my absolute favourite reads of all time.

Victoria E. Schwab’s Vengeful is the action-packed, emotional, and morally grey sequel that quite literally regards life and death as a game of chess.

Due to this novel being a sequel, I will be including its predecessor, Vicious, as part of my description, because I highly recommend everyone give this duology a chance.

Both novels follow the rivalry between former friends Victor Vale and Eli Ever and their experiment that changed the world (and their friendship) forever.

Imagine a world in which people could develop extraordinary abilities. Imagine the justice it could bring! Imagine how horribly wrong it could go.

At its core, this duology is one of the most interesting critiques of the superhero fantasy so often admired in society. It reminds us that the fight for power reverts society back to its most animalistic qualities, and once gained, those in power will do anything to maintain it.

For lovers of morally grey characters, found family, and the politics of the supernatural, the Villains duology is a must-read.

What’s next in 2025?

2025 is here, and with a new year comes brand new opportunities to learn. Reflecting on all these fantastic reads reminded me of how quickly time has passed and how much I still have to learn.

I hope that I dedicate more time to reading this year, as it’s a passion of mine I’ve ignored for too long because of the constant but unhealthy stimulation I get from social media.

I also want to diversify my bookshelf. I am a fantasy girl at heart, but I want to read plenty more genres from various decades, and especially various countries.

A whole world of literature exists outside of the Western world and we must push ourselves out of our Western bubble in order to truly grow our minds.

At the end of the day, novels, at their core, make us more well-rounded individuals.