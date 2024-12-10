The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

While it’s not over yet, 2024 has been an excellent year for music.

Almost everyone’s favourite artist has dropped some form of music to the delight of their fans. So much so that many people on social media believe that in 2025, we will experience a music drought.

While we are yet to see if that’s true, in 2024, we cannot deny Black women’s impact on the music scene. From somewhat new faces to industry legends, here are my personal favourite albums released by Black women this year, in no particular order.

Cowboy Carter: Beyoncé

As the second act of her planned trilogy, Cowboy Carter is up there with other Beyoncé albums like Renaissance and Lemonade. I wouldn’t call it a country album though, and this isn’t a bad thing, but it’s definitely country-inspired. “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,” she said in an Instagram post counting down the album’s release. This isn’t new for the seasoned singer; more than 25 years into her career, Beyoncé has proved you can’t put her in a genre box. The record has samples from iconic country songs like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and several features from country artists like Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, and Willie Jones. Beyonce pays homage to country music’s past, present and future while recognizing Black people’s role in the genre’s origins. During my first listen in March, I thought the 27-song album was too long. However, I still can’t find any song to take out that I wouldn’t miss. Even the interludes and intermissions add to the flow of the body of work, something I can say Beyoncé has successfully mastered. Like most of the other Beyoncé albums, it’s tough for me to choose my favourite song, with my pick often changing with my mood. However, right now, they are “Just for Fun,” “II Hands II Heaven,” and “American Requiem.”

The Year I Turned 21: Ayra Starr

This second album from Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr is a 10/10 for me! With every song telling its own story with themes that include money, love, and grief, Ayra Starr creates a feel-good album encompassing coming of age and turning 21 years old. The album has notes of pop, R&B, and rap, which the singer infuses with her Afrobeats sound. The songs aren’t too lengthy, with the longest lasting 3:28 minutes; time flies while the listener gets up and dances, something you can do to most of the songs on the record. Starr, who debuted in early 2021, has quickly made her name known in the Nigerian and international music industry. She also got international features from artists like Coco Jones, Anitta, and Giveon, who bring their personalities and vocals to the album. A truly timeless album, my standout tracks are “Rhythm and Blues,” “1942” and “Lagos Love Story.”

For me, rap projects have always been a struggle to get through, but Alligator Bites Never Heal by American rapper and singer Doechii has become an exception. With quirky lyrics, experimental beats and unique sounds, Doechii keeps me engaged the entire 47-minute run. Her storytelling is on point, especially with track number 4, “Denial is a River,” where the rapper is having a back-and-forth conversation with her therapist, including voice changes to differentiate who is who. On “Boom Bap,” the rapper even raps in tongues! The album is also packed with creative puns and clever wordplay, making it an experience to discover more with every play. For example, the lyric, “And I’m carryin’ these b*tches like my period late,” in the song “GTFO” talks about pregnancy but also references the 1976 film Carrie, where the main character gets her first period in high school. Some songs have voice notes, showing the rapper’s creative process and real-life experiences. I really can’t wait for an album from this clearly talented musician, and even though I haven’t learned all the words, this mixtape by Doechii is still skipless. My favourite tracks amongst many honourable mentions are “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” “WAIT,” and “HUH!”