9 Must-Add Songs For Your Fall Playlist

Fall has officially arrived — the air is crisp, and campus trees are turning beautiful shades of orange and yellow. It’s the season of pumpkin spice, cozy blankets, good books, and, of course, midterm study sessions.

I find that fall is the perfect time to explore new music and play your favourite indie and folk artists. I often turn to these tunes to stay motivated during this busy season, and these are just a few of my favourite songs that have been on repeat.

Released on Sept. 20, “S P E Y S I D E” is the first single from Bon Iver’s SABLE, EP, which dropped on Oct. 18. The moment I heard this song, I knew it would be one of my favourites of the season. Bon Iver screams fall, and this track is no exception. This marks Iver’s first release in over four years, and I’m thrilled to have the indie folk band back in my rotation.



Although this song is over five years old, I’m just now discovering the remix featuring Nick Waterhouse. It’s a fun, groovy take on a classic we all know and love, and it makes me want to dance in my kitchen! The saxophone adds an extra layer of energy that keeps me coming back for more.

Let’s face it: Noah Kahan embodies fall. All of his music perfectly suits the season, so choosing just one song was tough. Maybe it’s the name or the song, but “Halloween” has been on repeat. It’s the eleventh track on Stick Season, my favourite of his albums. Like much of his work, this song feels deeply personal, capturing the end of a relationship and the grief of heartbreak. Each verse tells a story as he says goodbye to a love who was the right person at the wrong time.



Childers is one of my favourite country artists, known for his distinctive blend of traditional country, bluegrass, and folk. “Universal Sound” has been a staple in my fall rotation with its heartfelt lyrics that keep me coming back. The album, as a whole, is also perfect for cozy evenings at home or walks around campus.

We’re taking it back to the ’70s with this classic by Carole King. King wrote and recorded the song for her second album, Tapestry. This track is the perfect companion for your early morning walk to class, serving as a fun pick-me-up to start your day right.

John Vincent III is one of those indie artists who always seems to make it onto my playlist, no matter the season. Songs from the Valley is my favourite album by him, and this track has become my go-to for studying this fall semester. Everything about this song is perfect — from the vocals to the lyrics and rich instrumentals.

Maybe it’s because Valley is currently touring and will be stopping in Toronto on Dec. 13, but they’ve been all over my fall playlist. This Toronto-based indie band consistently produces groovy tunes that make me want to bust a move on my way to campus. “Sports Car” is always in my ears, whether I’m cooking, studying, or reading.

Bryan is my current favourite artist, and “November Air” truly embodies the essence of fall — it’s right there in the title! Released in 2020 on his album Quiet, Heavy Dreams, this song showcases Bryan’s talent for storytelling through deeply personal lyrics.