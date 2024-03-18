It’s Job Hunting Season, but It’s Starting to Feel Really Frustrating…

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Whether you’re a first-year or graduating Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student, job hunting is going to creep up one way or another.

For some, it’s required for your program through internships and co-op opportunities. For others, it’s to gain fun experience, or it may be the time to look ahead to the future following graduation. Nonetheless, job-hunting can be tough at all levels, but it shouldn’t scare you.

My Experience

As a current third-year TMU student, I was looking through summer job applications.

I first felt excited — there is so much opportunity to expand my knowledge and experience by looking at the possible jobs I could land. Looking at the qualifications and responsibilities, it starts to feel very overwhelming. I began to think, can I even do all of these things? Am I the right person for this?

Still, I push through by reworking my resume to highlight the most relevant information, writing a few cover letters, and filling out as many job applications as possible. Now, it’s been a few weeks after applying, and still no word, and I feel defeated.

It starts to feel like nobody wants to hire me, and then the mental games begin. Simultaneously, I see people on my LinkedIn posting about the jobs they have lined up for the summer, and the fear of missing out (FOMO) starts to kick in.

Everyone’s experience is different

Job hunting is one of those things that, no matter how much advice and guidance you receive, everyone experiences a learning curve. Some people hear back from jobs quite instantly, and others are sending several copies of their resumes.

For example, going through the interview process is a big deal that comes with its hurdles. According to a 2021 Forbes article, the biggest thing that most hiring managers seemingly look for is genuine passion and enthusiasm about the role at hand. Yet, there are many ways to overcome these hurdles. For example, TikTok creator @HigherUpWellness gives tips on how to set yourself apart in interviews, both in responses and appearance.

FOMO

As a student looking for a job and experiencing the ups and downs of the market, the biggest nerve-inducing platform is LinkedIn.

It can sometimes be frustrating seeing so many people in similar positions post the jobs they have lined up. This is in no way insinuating jealousy or negativity to those, but it can build feelings of self-doubt. The reality is hundreds of people are applying for the same positions, so it can become frustrating to realize that no matter how impressive your resume is, you won’t always be chosen.

Some Tips

The best advice is to not give up. Easier said than done, yes, but never count yourself out. This LinkedIn post describes the job-hunting process so well: don’t self-reject yourself from an opportunity that you think you have a chance of doing well at.

This article by The Muse outlines some of the best tips for resume writing for this job-hunting season. The biggest takeaways are to tailor your resume to the company and position you are applying for, make it easy to read formatting-wise and keep it concise. Your resume will be the document marketing you and why you are to be considered.

You must be prepared when (not “if”) you get an interview. The best thing to do is to do your research, know yourself and what best to highlight, and take your time. You may only have a few minutes to pitch yourself to the hiring manager, but at the end of the day, you want to ensure that you’re leaving the interview knowing that every single thing you said is significant.

From my experience, I learned it takes plenty of patience to look for a job. Sending out several resumes that cater to each company and position, writing countless cover letters, and waiting around for a response. I find myself putting in this work because it will be all worth it! It’s all about the mindset I set for myself — a chance to take advantage of all these opportunities and grow as a professional in this industry I am working towards.