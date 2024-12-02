Is Food The Next ‘Big Thing’ In Entertainment Journalism?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) ended, I was left with an entertainment journalism sized hole in my heart.

As we all know, the television and film industry has its high times: whether that be festival season, awards season, or the recurring September to December period when all of the years’ most anticipated movies and shows are released.

As busy and thrilling as Hollywood is when it’s buzzing, these moments will always be followed by slower periods. During this downtime — both for work and for my own entertainment — I always find myself turning to YouTube and other forms of social media to make sure I’m up-to-date on the latest Hollywood happenings.

Recently, I’ve fallen down a rabbit hole of watching food-centered interview shows, specifically ones that are popular press-tour stops for actors promoting upcoming films or artists promoting upcoming music.

Even though I found myself immersed in these series and loving every minute of it, I couldn’t actually figure out why I was loving it.

The more episodes I watched, the more I couldn’t move past the question: what does food have to do with entertainment? And what do actors have to do with food?

I thought about it for a while (maybe a little too much), but in the end, I realized it was simple: just like film, television, music, and art, food connects us.

If you’re confused about what that actually means, let me break it down for you.

Why Food?

Just like the stuff we consume on our screens, food tells a story. These days, it’s not an odd sentiment to say you enjoy watching someone eat (unless you hate “mouth noises,” and trust me, I get it).

Food-centered journalism doesn’t seem that far-fetched when food-centered entertainment is already fairly common. From the more traditional cooking shows to the relatively new phenomenon of mukbangs, it’s impossible to deny that it’s a captivating concept.

The reason journalists have turned to food isn’t just to participate in the trend. Whether it be to rack up the views or just enjoy some good meals, journalists have been creating these shows because food brings people together. Consider the idea behind cultural meals shared during the holidays or the dinner date; eating with others is a time to share stories, make memories, and get to know one another.

Pulling from these ideas are food-based interview shows like Chicken Shop Date, Snack Wars, and Last Meals. All of these web series utilize sharing a meal with someone to learn more about them. It’s something that a lot of journalists are now aiming to do and a lot of people want to see from celebrities.

In fact, these kinds of interviews are something that I’m sure a lot of celebrities eagerly want to do themselves! Whether it be the intrigue of seeing what secret facts Hot Ones host Sean Evans has learned about them or just the promise of getting to talk about something other than their craft, these food-centric shows allow celebrities to show another side of themselves beyond the cameras and stages, and provides them with a space to open up.

There’s honestly no shortage of reasons why these shows are so appealing for audiences. From someone looking to learn more about their favourite celebrity to people wanting to find new recipes, or someone just looking for some company and entertainment while they eat — if you know, you know — these shows have something for everyone.

I mean, did I stumble upon and then continue to watch an hour of Terry Crews eating his favourite (last) meals because I’m his biggest fan? Not really.

Call it odd, but I watch these shows because I love to learn how food can hold memories, evoke different emotions from people, and allow them to loosen up — even if it’s due to the pressure of eating an extremely spicy chicken wing. (I’m looking at you, Hot Ones.)

Will it Stay?

Like most trends in journalism and media in general, it’s hard to definitively say if these kinds of shows will stick around. However, as new forms of journalism emerge every day, and as we steer farther and farther away from traditional interviewing techniques, it doesn’t seem like these shows will go anywhere anytime soon.

That’s not to say that traditional journalism is dead and this is the new normal; this is just my way of saying that it’s not a that surprise food-centric shows are doing so well at this point in time.

In fact, I recently learned that these ideas have even expanded into podcast territory with Off Menu by Ed Gamble and James Acaster. Although it’s not the same as watching someone eat, hearing someone talk about their dream meal is just as entertaining and mouth-watering.

I mean, can you imagine finding out you have the same taste as Paul Rudd? Well, you do if you hate ketchup! Not to mention the fact that both Chicken Shop Date and Hot Ones are ten years old and have just begun to gain mainstream popularity in the past few years — who knows what’ll happen next?

I’m no psychic, but what I do know is that even though things move fast, these shows have brought us something new and refreshing, and that’s something that’s been missing for a long time.

From getting to see celebrities being more laid back and laughing to seeing journalists enjoying themselves and showing their dedication to their craft, as silly as it sounds, these shows have taught me that there’s no denying the power of food.

If anything I wrote about has intrigued you — or you have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about and need some more clarification, check out the shows that I’ve mentioned!

Although I’ve only talked about some of the more popular series (and my current favourites), there’s no telling what else is out there, so feel free to look until your heart and your stomach are content.

Happy watching and happy snacking (because you’ll definitely get hungry), and if you realize these kinds of shows aren’t for you, try searching for something else! Who knows, maybe you’ll be the one to discover journalism’s next big thing.