As someone who is obsessed with beauty and makeup and spends way too much time scrolling through TikTok, most of my time is spent watching Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos. Although some may say these videos are too long and have influencers talking too much while simply doing their makeup, I love them.

I’ve always grown up with a strong passion for makeup and experimenting to see how it best sits on my face. Watching these videos allow me to learn new techniques and discover new beauty products. The beauty industry is always putting out new products, and it’s through these videos that I choose to give products a chance.

The beauty of TikTok is seen in the number of people on it and the number of different types of GRWMs you can find, each with its own uniqueness. Some are influencers doing their makeup with a song playing in the background or explaining the steps, while others add a story dialogue.

My favourite influencers are Gabriela Andrade, Quincy Philbin, and Sabrina Quesada. They each have their original routines, and no matter how many GRWMs they post, I’m always excited to watch them. Also, they’re honest with their opinion on makeup products, which is very important to me. If a product does not live up to its standards, I trust them to say that in their videos.

They also inspire me to jump into my influencer era. It’s so fun to watch different people share their own routines and how each product fits differently on each person’s face. I would love to share the products I use, the routine that has worked the best for me, along with the multiple techniques I’ve learned online. That’s the beauty of makeup: seeing how different people can use the same product in multiple ways.

Makeup has always been more than covering up my imperfections. It allows me to express myself while also feeling beautiful and comfortable with the person I am. When I was younger, I never knew what products to buy and how to feel confident with my makeup. After spending hours watching such videos, I finally came up with a routine that works with my face and allows me to show my best features.

TikTok is ever-growing and people having the freedom to share the content they’re proud of is inspiring. With my obsession with beauty and makeup continuously growing, I might as well start creating my own GRWM’s.