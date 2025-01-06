Wool Coats: What You Need To Know To Keep You Warm & Stylish This Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Temperatures are dropping each day, continuing to fluctuate as we start off the new year. The transition from a cold December into an even colder January is usually a quick and sudden one, and you never really know what precipitation might manifest on any given day.

Whatever clothing items you break out of your closet when summer goes on its nine-month hiatus, the winter season is unique for its jacket-coat-parka-puffer cycle.

A day in the throes of January weather starts with a dry, chilly morning, maybe moderate in the afternoon, but back to cold and snowy at night. The addition of rain, sleet, and snow at any point of the day would probably leave some unprepared for the spontaneous mood swings of the first month of the year.

Wool coats prove to be a great investment not only in the fall-to-winter transition but much of the wintertime as well. As a natural fibre, wool is renewable, durable, long-lasting and, best of all, biodegradable. At all points in its lifecycle, wool is generous to our planet and lasts in our closets as they’re easy to maintain. If you pick the right one for your wardrobe, the investment will be worthwhile for years to come.

Some other properties of wool include wrinkle resistance and its ability to hold a fraction of its own weight in moisture while still insulating and combatting odours.

With the endless options of retailers today, all creating wool or variations of wool coats, it can be hard to find the right piece for you.

Last year, I purchased a wool blend coat from a department store for between $100 and $150, thinking I got a great deal looking at the price tag. Little did I know, the blend included less than 20% wool and was, in fact, mostly polyester. The polyester overwhelmed the fraction of wool, and in turn, the coat lacked many of the best qualities in a wool garment. It kept me warm for the fall but most definitely wasn’t warm enough for winter.

To maintain a good relationship with your timeless and warm wool coat, inspect the quality. A majority wool blend exterior won’t let you down, and the lining should avoid any synthetic materials that tend to trap odour.

During my wool coat hunt this year, I was surprised when I saw the endless and universal designs that could fit into specific wardrobes so well. It’s important to purchase something that is not only practical but thoughtfully purchased to integrate into your personal wardrobe seamlessly.

Double or single-breasted, extended or peacoat, belted or loose, relaxed or fitted, hooded, funnel necked or epauletted, the extensive details are never-ending to help find the perfect fit for your woollen coat needs.