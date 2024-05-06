How I Aced QMS 110 And How You Can Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

As soon as you begin your first year in a Ted Rogers business program at Toronto Metropolitan University, you are most likely warned about QMS 110: Applied Mathematics for Business. It’s a foundational mathematics course with concepts from high school advanced functions.

Students post about the course all the time on Reddit, always asking for advice and suggestions. Although the material seems relatively simple, many students say the term tests are trickier. Somehow, the tested material does not reflect the homework or assignments. Hence, many students often obtain a lower grade than expected.

When I took this course, I was also scared and anxious about my performance. I barely touched math in the past four years. But after hours of studying and practice tests, I ended this course with a 100%.

If you’re looking to do well in QMS 110 or prepare for the tests, here are four vital tips for you:

attend lectures Many students feel the need to skip lectures, especially if they’re conducted at an inconvenient time. However, with a course like QMS 110, it’s important to attend lectures and never miss out on information. The professors will give you advice on how to tackle different types of questions on tests, which will allow you to feel prepared. do the textbook work You’re required to purchase Pearson MyLab to complete your weekly assignments for QMS 110. But in order to ace the course, you’ll soon realize that doing the assignments is not enough. You’ll have to practice more, and the key to that is doing the textbook questions. Fortunately, you’ll have access to the Pearson textbook for QMS 110, and when you do the questions in the textbook, you’ll become more familiar with the material. Study for term tests two weeks in advance Usually, the first term test is in week four, meaning you’ll have to prepare for your term test beginning in week two of school. Sure, that may seem early, but the earlier you prepare, the more confident you’ll feel. Find practice material online If you feel that you need more than the textbook questions to prepare you for the test, you can find practice material online. There are plenty of math resources available, and with enough practice, you’ll soon be able to grasp the concepts.

The reality to ace any math or accounting course is to practice as much as you can. Though it may sound frustrating at first, the results will soon pay off later. After all, that’s what they say — practice makes perfect.