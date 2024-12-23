Holidays At Home: Which Platforms Are Streaming Your Favourite Christmas Films?

It’s officially Christmas season, and that means binge-watching your annual list of holiday flicks!
Unfortunately, it can be tricky to keep track of where your favourite films are streaming each year. Luckily, I have a list of where you can watch the biggest and brightest Christmas movies all season long. So grab your egg nog and gingerbread (or two), and get ready to watch!
- Disney+
-
Disney+ sits at the top of my nice list because they have created an accessible folder of their entire holiday catalogue.
You can easily find holiday favourites, including Home Alone and The Santa Clause franchise, The Muppet Christmas Carol, both Jingle All the Way films, Miracle on 34th Street (1994) and Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas.
Disney+ also provides a full list of holiday episodes from nostalgic Disney Channel favourites and shows that regularly stream on their platform (thank you, Disney, for giving me another reason to continuously re-watch Modern Family Christmas episodes).
Two other selections on their holiday films list are the classic rom-coms The Family Stone and While You Were Sleeping (1995). I know how I feel about it, but it’s up to you to decide whether you think those are both truly Christmas films.
- Netflix
-
Netflix comes at a close second on this list because it also has an admirable Christmas catalogue.
There are plenty of festive favourites to choose from, including three newly released films, Hot Frosty, Meet Me Next Christmas, and The Merry Gentlemen.
If you’re looking for a hot Hallmark romance crossover, Netflix sure has you covered. Each year, I find myself turning back to some annual favourites, including The Christmas Chronicles, Holidate and The Grinch (2018).
Netflix is also home to two of 2017’s best releases (and raunchy Christmas films), Daddy’s Home 2 and A Bad Moms Christmas.
- Crave
-
I was pleasantly surprised by Crave’s extensive list of Christmas classics!
Within their holiday collection, subscribers can watch A Christmas Story, Elf, A Christmas Carol (1984), Arthur Christmas, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and The Night Before.
My favourite film that Crave is currently offering is Love Actually. It just isn’t Christmas without the prime minister’s charming dance scene, Jamie’s grand romantic gesture, Daniel’s sweet outlook on young love or Harry’s heartbreaking betrayal.
Crave also has the entire Harry Potter series within their holiday collection, so happy binging, wizards!
- Prime Video
-
I placed Prime Video at the bottom of this list because they seemingly have the least Christmas flicks, and their festive folder is quite hard to find! However, the platform gains bonus points for being the only streaming service to offer the 2024 Academy Award-winning film The Holdovers.
Also in Prime Video’s catalogue are classics, including The Polar Express, Christmas Cartoons: 14 Christmas Cartoon Classics – 2 Hours of Holiday Favorites and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966).
In recent years, Prime Video has also distributed a few holiday films of its own, including EXmas, Candy Cane Lane and a personal favourite, Something from Tiffany’s.
Whether you love a holiday rom-com, or prefer your favourite festive films from childhood, these streaming services have you covered for your Christmas movie fill this season!