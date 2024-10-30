5 Halloween Costumes For Sports Loving Couples

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you still haven’t figured out your Halloween costume and are a sports fan, here are some ideas for you and your significant other to rock!

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and Player

We all know the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are the most famous NFL cheerleading squad, and the recent documentary this year, America’s Sweethearts, sparked a new wave of fans. This costume is perfect for fans of the Dallas Cowboys football team or the sparkling cheerleaders every girl wants to be! To be a Cowboys football player, all you need is a Cowboys jersey and maybe a football as a side prop. To be the cheerleader, you’ll need the famous top and vest, along with the shorts. You can get a set just like the real version on Amazon. To finish it off, you can wear the iconic white cowboy boots and the white and blue pom poms.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

What better couple costume for you and someone special is being the it couple of 2024? Swift and Kelce have been in the public eye for over a year, and many are proud fans of them individually and as a duo. I mean, who wouldn’t be? Taylor has many iconic looks. You can go one way and wear one of her sparkly outfits from the Eras Tour and add on a microphone. Or you can wear one of her Chiefs game-day looks. To finish off any outfit you choose, always make sure to pair it with her showstopping bold red lip. For Kelce, you can wear his jersey and, to make it more fun, maybe add on the stache (real or fake).

Stanley Cup and a Hockey Player

This costume has been repeated every year, and I think it’s the cutest costume you could do if the two of you like hockey. To be the Stanley Cup, you can wear any simple, sparkly silver dress and add a printout of the NHL logo that you can stick onto the front of the dress. To accessorize, add some silver eyeshadow and silver jewelry, and you’re ready to go! To dress up as a hockey player, all you need is your favourite team’s jersey. To accessorize, you could add some gloves and a helmet for pictures.

One Tree Hill: Haley and Nathan Scott

This one, I guess, is for both sports lovers and One Tree Hill fans. The captain of the basketball team boyfriend and the cheerleader girlfriend. It’s no secret that Haley and Nathan were meant to be. To successfully dress up as the two in a sporty way, you’re going to want to recreate the Tree Hill Ravens uniform attire for the games. For Haley, you can get her cheerleading uniform from Amazon. To accessorize, wear white tennis shoes and do your hair as Haley James would. For Nathan, you can also get his jersey from Amazon. Pair the jersey with some basketball shorts and shoes.

Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez

For all the High School Musical fans, this one’s for you! Troy and Gabriella are the ultimate jock and nerd couple, and they have one of the cutest costumes for couples to recreate — and it’s easy! For this costume, we’re going to recreate the famous outfits in the scene when they’re singing “We’re All in This Together.” Gabriella is wearing a flowy red dress along with matching red kitten heels. You can get a similar dress to this one almost anywhere. To accessorize, put on some simple makeup and curl your hair. For Troy, you can get his jersey off of Amazon, and to tie it together, you can include a basketball for fun!

She’s The Man: Viola and Duke