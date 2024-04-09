My Thoughts on the Guts (Spilled) World Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 27, 2024, I was lucky to go to Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour concert in Montreal with my best friend. Not only was I going to finally hear all of my favourite songs live, but I was also going to experience them with one of my favourite people in the world.

When Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, in 2021, I immediately became her number-one fan. There was something so beautiful about how she perfectly encapsulated the feeling of heartbreak and betrayal into one cohesive album. As someone who is just a few years older than her, I was amazed by her talents.

Two years later, she released Guts, which once again blew my mind.

As I didn’t have the chance to go to the Sour tour, I promised myself I would do anything to attend her next tour, and I’m so grateful I did.

As a singer and songwriter, Rodrigo is able to deliver tons of heartfelt and poetic songs, but I honestly never expected her to be such a good performer. Not only did she sing her heart out in the concert, but she also lit up the stage with choreography and backup dancers.

It was everything I could have dreamt of and more. I loved how she played a combination of songs from both her newest album and her first — which was a full-circle moment for me. Listening to “happier” and “enough for you” live was all I could have ever asked for.

Nothing makes me happier than when singers show emotion throughout their concerts. They’re not scared to be vulnerable and to show what every song means to them, even when it stems from an emotional place. Rodrigo is aware of her music’s impact on fans, and she did her best to deliver those same emotions in concert.

The visuals throughout the show matched her aesthetic perfectly as well. With purple lights and stars, the whole stage lit up, and it was the perfect representation of girlhood. With the whole crowd screaming and crying, I felt even more connected to a group of people who had the same experience as me with her music.

Moreover, seeing the crowd dress up in their favourite “Olivia Rodrigo themes” paired with the energy when walking around the arena, and seeing everyone compliment each other was incredible. Being a “Livie” means embracing your femininity and allowing others to see it as well.

As a week goes by, I am still rewatching all the videos in my camera roll. From singing songs like “logical,” which makes you doubt if true love even exists, to singing “teenage dream,” truly took the audience on a journey of what it’s like to blossom into adulthood and sums up what it’s like to grow up — making her that much more relatable to her Gen Z fans.

The mix of songs from Sour and Guts showed both sides of Rodrigo and how much she has grown as a singer and performer. It also allows her day ones, myself included, to take part in that growth with her. If there is one thing, above any, I would go back in time to hear “the grudge” again live.

During the concert, there was something so bittersweet about singing songs that once made me feel heartbroken to finally feel the freedom of being independent. Above all, the greatest thing about this entire experience was having Olivia stand right in front of me and sing the same lyrics that I have such a deep connection to, and that means so much in my heart.

Having the chance to see one of my favourite singers perform songs that have changed my life was inexplicable. I was in awe the whole time, admiring how such a young artist can have such a big impact on an audience.

If you ever have the opportunity to see Olivia Rodrigo performing live, take it. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.