From Sun To Snow: A Caribbean Student’s Guide To Surviving The Canadian Winter

Having been born and raised in the tropical paradise of St. Kitts, adapting to the Canadian winter was a journey in itself. From layering up to finding ways to stay connected to home, my first winter was full of trial and error.

Now that I am in my second year of studies at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), I’m here to share what I wish someone had told me before that first chill hit.

Whether you’re bracing for your first snowfall or just looking for ways to make winter feel cozier, here’s my survival guide for navigating the cold season as an international student from a warmer climate:

Master the Art of Layering

The trick to staying warm is layering your clothes. My go-to winter outfit consists of a thermal base, a warm sweater, and my favourite Canada Goose jacket (any good-quality winter coat will suffice, though).

Also, don’t forget your accessories! A nice pair of insulated gloves, a scarf, and a beanie or earmuffs make a world of difference when the frigid temperatures hit. Trust me, it’s better to overdress and shed layers than to shiver on your way to a lecture. Unfortunately, I learned this the hard way.

Winter Essentials You Can’t Go Without

Aside from a good quality winter jacket, having waterproof boots with a good grip is vital for icy days.

I highly recommend the Ugg Adirondack Boot for not only quality but also functionality. Plus, for my girlies who care about looking chic with their winter fits, they’re super cute. When I first got these shoes, I could instantly tell they would last me years. On top of this, when I actually wore them, I never slipped on black ice or got soaked feet.

Aside from footwear, I also made sure I stocked up on wool socks, bought hand warmers, and got a large thermos-style bottle so I could always have a warm drink on hand. These small investments in the right winter gear brought me endless comfort as the season rolled by.

Adjust Your Skin and Body Care Routine

As a dry skin girly, winter wreaked absolute havoc on my skin. I quickly learned that hydrating cleansers, thicker moisturizers and a good quality lip balm were essential to rejuvenating my skin.

Vaseline became my best friend because I used that to seal moisture everywhere — from my eyebrows to my lips to my elbows, you name it.

Switching up my routine definitely incurred some unexpected additional costs, but my skin was so grateful for it in the end.

Staying Active (Even When You Really Don’t Want To)

Despite all of the winter goodies I invested in, nothing prepared me for the winter blues that hit when everyone slowly began to leave for the end-of-year break.

Other than binge-reading my favourite books and obsessively redecorating my dorm, one thing that helped me distract myself was staying active.

TMU has two gyms that are free to use for all students, but I honestly dreaded leaving the warmth of my space if I didn’t need to. Instead, I opted to invest in a stepper machine (you can also get one of those trending walking pads) to get my daily 10,000-step goal in, and I also jammed out to dance workouts on YouTube.

On days when the temperature miraculously got back up to double digits, I would even take a short walk around my neighbourhood to get some fresh air to lift my spirits.

Building and Maintaining Cultural Connections

When Christmas finally rolled around, so did a huge bout of homesickness. I was grossly unprepared for how sad I would be at the realization that this was my first Christmas away from home. I had friends in my residence building, but they were unaware of certain cultural traditions that were near and dear to my heart (and had their own Christmas traditions that they wanted to celebrate).

Luckily for me, I discovered that TMU had a Caribbean Students’ Association (CASA), which allowed me to meet people with similar backgrounds and interests. The feeling of being connected to home was invaluable during that moment in time, and to this day, I’m a member of the group (now serving as a member of the executive team!).

Making Your Space Feel Like Home

As the weather gets colder, you’ll definitely find yourself spending a lot of time indoors, just as I did. To make your time spent inside your dorm more enjoyable, I suggest making your room your sanctuary.

In my first year, I lived in the International Living and Learning Centre (ILLC) and thankfully had my own room. I decorated extensively when I first moved in, but for the holiday season, I added even more flair by getting a mini Christmas tree, Christmas lights and lots of tinsel. These small additions helped me get into the Christmas spirit and added to my overall comfort.

Embracing the Canadian winter may seem daunting, but it’s also a chance to grow, adapt and experience new things. If you find yourself in the same boat as I was in last year and don’t get the chance to go home — don’t fret. With the right preparation, this could be a season to remember!