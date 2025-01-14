The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Summer 2024 saw a surprising rise in political content dominating social media, with Kamala Harris becoming an unexpected star on TikTok.

There’s no denying that Kamala HQ — the name of Harris’ official social media accounts — took over all our TikTok feeds during the lead-up to the U.S. election. From edits of Harris to Charli XCX’s Brat to fancams, Kamala HQ caught all of our attention, American or not.

Starting as an online movement to bring support for Vice President Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, the movement was loved and embraced by voters after President Joe Biden announced he was no longer running for a second term. So, TikTok marketing became an official part of Harris’ campaign.

Kamala HQ’s social media strategy strategically blended politics and pop culture, tapping into viral trends to connect with a younger, tech-savvy audience. The social media accounts act as the “Official rapid response page of Vice President Harris’ presidential campaign,” writes Kamala HQ on X.

Embracing the neon green of Brat and the wonderfully made references to Harris’ now-viral quote in which she recalled her mother asking, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” there are memes referencing everything. From using trending audio from Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller to an unanticipated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala HQ knew what their audience of young voters wanted and gave it to them!

While Harris’ campaign consisted of being more online than any other candidates, it appeared to be working in the VP’s favour, particularly with the younger demographic. Both Forbes and the United States Studies Centre agreed that her strategy resonated particularly with Gen Z, as it aligned with the generation’s need for self-authenticity and playful demeanour.

Embracing this chaotic side of Harris, Kamala HQ had turned around the whole premise of Harris’ campaign to something young people could attest to. According to The Hill, in the 48 hours after Biden stepped aside and endorsed Harris, almost 40,000 people registered to vote. Most newly registered voters were aged 18-34, of which most were avid TikTok users.

Harris is certainly no stranger to viral moments, but the internet moves fast. While Harris’ campaign appeared to lean into the joke, the minds behind Kamala HQ don’t seem to lack sensitivity when it comes to addressing serious issues for her campaign.

Take their advertising as an example; it is very relevant but serious enough to tackle the question of Harris’ policies. It grips a certain balance between Harris’ quirks and temperance that works well for Gen Z, a trait that most Republicans had tried to dupe for their own gain.

Though Harris’ online success didn’t translate as well as it did into votes, it’s obvious that she has carved a place in young voter’s minds by speaking a language they can understand. It’s only until the next election that we’ll see Harris speak it much better.