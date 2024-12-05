5 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Approved Fashion Trends To Try This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
I know you feel it too — winds are picking up and the weather is chilling, leading to the strong urge to wear cozy clothing and binge watch our favourite seasonal shows.
Let me take you back to one of my favourite shows, Gilmore Girls which screams all things fall and cozy. Join me in Stars Hallow, where it’s perpetually fall and coffee is a requirement.
Those who have seen the show understand Gilmore Girls is more than just a pastime, it’s a feeling of nostalgia and comfort. It’s about the complexities of mother-daughter relationships and navigating life through even the most unpredictable experiences. It’s witty dialogue, close-knit community and cozy fashion that continues to draw me back in every fall.
From warm sweaters to eclectic scarves, Gilmore Girls features timeless pieces of fall fashion. Here are five clothing items inspired by the characters from the Gilmore Girls we need to see this fall.
- Trench coats
-
From the first time I saw it on screen, Rory’s deep red trench coat had a chokehold on me. The bold colour is eye-catching and looks great on everyone. Lorelai has also been seen sporting a pink trench coat.
Their collection of trench coats is understandably one of my most sought-after articles of fall clothing from the show. Their form and bold colour are what make them so eye-catching.
Trench coats are arguably the embodiment of fall fashion. Their coziness keeps you warm, and their comfort and practicality make them timeless pieces.
- Brown leather jacket
-
This is one of my favourite fall-themed articles of clothing. Lorelai’s dark brown leather jacket adds to her edgy personality and style. She is seen here pairing it with a brown turtleneck and a medium brown skirt.
I love layering a leather jacket with a flowy dress, the contrast between edgy and delicate complements each other. The most interesting thing about a leather jacket is its duality — it’s somehow both classy and rebellious. It’s sleek and comfortable. It has the unique ability to really bring an outfit together.
- Bold turtlenecks
-
Rory (left) and Paris (right) are seen wearing matching warm knit turtlenecks. Rory’s is red and form-fitting, while Paris’ is a softer pink tone with a wide collar.
It may not be everyone’s style, but this fall, let’s not forget just how sophisticated a turtleneck can look. The main objection I hear to this article of clothing is the fabric around the neck can feel constraining. But turtlenecks come in a variety of designs, one of them being a loose-fitted neck like the one Paris is wearing.
- Colourful scarves
-
Seeing Lorelai and Rory’s colourful scarves on Gilmore Girls was the first time I truly appreciated them as a fashion item. Lorelai is seen wearing a scarf with bright pink, orange, and black stripes against pale pink, blue, and white.
While I love the darker and often monochromatic colour palette of fall, I absolutely love the way a brightly coloured scarf can make an outfit stand out. Not to mention, the positive and blissful emotions they evoke. Plus, it’s an easy way to add a pop of colour to an outfit.
- Fluffy-collar Jackets
-
Rory’s fluffy-collar jacket is definitely what caught my eye in this post (which seems to have a lot of tension…we can all agree Luke was the best boyfriend). The style can be described as sheepskin, shearling, and even faux fur collar jackets.
It was a staple in the early 2000s. We can’t forget just how stylish and comfortable these are for this fall and winter. With a soft inner lining, it’s cute and insulative. Not to mention the beautiful contrast of the fluffy inner layer against the smooth outer material. It’s perfect for a casual outfit.
If you’re as big of a fan of Gilmore Girls as I am, be sure to be on the lookout for these clothing items.