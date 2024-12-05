5 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Approved Fashion Trends To Try This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

I know you feel it too — winds are picking up and the weather is chilling, leading to the strong urge to wear cozy clothing and binge watch our favourite seasonal shows.

Let me take you back to one of my favourite shows, Gilmore Girls which screams all things fall and cozy. Join me in Stars Hallow, where it’s perpetually fall and coffee is a requirement.

Those who have seen the show understand Gilmore Girls is more than just a pastime, it’s a feeling of nostalgia and comfort. It’s about the complexities of mother-daughter relationships and navigating life through even the most unpredictable experiences. It’s witty dialogue, close-knit community and cozy fashion that continues to draw me back in every fall.

From warm sweaters to eclectic scarves, Gilmore Girls features timeless pieces of fall fashion. Here are five clothing items inspired by the characters from the Gilmore Girls we need to see this fall.

If you’re as big of a fan of Gilmore Girls as I am, be sure to be on the lookout for these clothing items.