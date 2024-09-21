End of summer reads: my favourite books to enjoy any time of year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The end of summer always leaves a bittersweet feeling. Despite my reluctance to let it slip away, I’m happy to end August with a stack of five-star novels. Free moments over the past few months were spent with my Kindle, devouring thrillers, romances, and non-fiction.

These were my top four favourites I recommend to any book lover, no matter the season.

Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid If you’ve read other Reid novels like The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo or Daisy Jones and the Six, then this book is a great addition to your next reading list. This is Taylor Jenkins Reid’s most recent publication and one of my favourites! Although I usually wouldn’t pick up a novel surrounding a pro tennis player, it unexpectedly hooked me. Set in the ’80s and ’90s, the reader follows the protagonist, Carrie, as she comes out of retirement to defend her Grand Slam title. With her father as her coach, she faces challenges on and off the court during her journey to become a champion again. The plot’s message was also incredible, offering a reminder of what really matters in life. Behind Closed Doors by B.A. Paris If you’re looking for your next thriller, Behind Closed Doors is definitely for you. I audibly gasped several times while reading this book and couldn’t stop thinking about it after I turned the final page. The gripping novel revolves around the perfect couple, Jack and Grace. Although the couple has picture-perfect dinner parties and dreamy vacations to Thailand, the reader is left questioning the true nature of their relationship. Dark secrets begin to emerge as the plot unfolds, and it leaves readers on the edge of their seats. I finished this book in one sitting and can’t recommend it enough, especially for any mystery lover. This Summer Will be Different by Carley Fortune To no surprise, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) alum Carley Fortune’s newest release was an incredible romance read. Set in Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.), Fortune’s description of the red cliffs and golden sand beaches made me feel like I was there. The book follows Toronto-born Lucy and her undeniable chemistry with her best friend’s brother, Felix. When she visits her bestie in P.E.I., she tries to avoid Felix, but it slowly becomes impossible to resist their chemistry. This Canadian love story is perfect for any time of year, especially when you are craving summer vibes again. This easy read is a perfect blend romance and drama, and a great way to support a fellow Canadian and TMU grad! Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton Written by journalist Dolly Alderton, Everything I Know About Love is a nonfiction book compiled of her personal anecdotes centring her perspective on everything about love, romance, sexuality, and life experiences. The book cycles through her life from childhood and ending when she turns 30. I will admit I found it hard to get into, but once I had found my groove, I was hooked. Multiple times, I found myself pondering and thinking about each chapter long after I had put the novel down. Alderton takes the reader on a journey filled with insight, love, and humour and is the perfect book for anyone entering their 20s.

Whether you’re into thrilling page-turners, heartfelt romances, or nonfiction, these books will keep you hooked no matter the season. Happy reading from me to you!