Embracing Neurodiversity on World Autism Awareness Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

In 2007, the United Nations officially declared April 2 as World Autism Day, which is now marking its 17th annual celebration this year. The day is dedicated to embracing the beauty and the struggles that come with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). If you’re unfamiliar with the spectrum, according to the Mayo Clinic, it’s a “condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others.”

Understanding Autism

Some people with ASD can cause challenges in day-to-day activities. These can range from communication, self-expression, and repetitive interests and behaviours. People with autism may also experience sensory differences related to sound, smell, taste, and touch, whether they are oversensitive or undersensitive.

Near the end of 2023, The World Health Organization found that 1 in 100 children have autism. While some may be able to live independently depending on where they stand on the spectrum, others may require life-long support. Autism diagnoses are increasing by the year and while this may sound scary, all they require is an epidemic of need.

The reason why autism is spotted more easily today is because clinicians are progressing in their discovery of what was ever-present. It’s important to note that there is not one type of autism, meaning two people won’t likely face the exact same combination of challenges, strengths, or adversities. Some will find it difficult to adapt to interpersonal relations that deviate from societal norms, while others may have the ability to shine through with careful attention to detail.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “there is a wide variation in the type and severity of symptoms people experience.” This makes it challenging for people without personal experience to fully grasp the unique traits experienced by people on the spectrum. However, educating ourselves and becoming more mindful and supportive when coming to terms with the differences autism presents is crucial in providing support.

Promoting Acceptance and Inclusion

The concept of inclusion is often misunderstood as it goes beyond physical appearance. It should be based on creating a welcoming environment to allow individuals facing any form of disability a sense of feeling valued, accepted, understood, and loved.

Creating a welcoming environment for autistic individuals comes with recognizing their many strengths and offering equal opportunities that are provided to others. According to Golden Care Therapy, socially accepting ASD, similar to any other disorder, will decrease the chances of people experiencing isolation and discrimination and foster a productive environment for their positive well-being.

Additionally, by spreading awareness among the general public, misconceptions and stereotypes can be diminished and a greater acceptance of neurodiversity will lead to a more compassionate society.

Beyond the Spectrum

From an early age my brother was diagnosed with autism, so growing up I was familiar with the unique ways he experiences the world. He struggles with communicating and social interactions which leads to difficulties when expressing himself. Forming personal connections becomes an obstacle that derives from these challenges.

Living with an autistic brother has taught me so much and made me have a different outlook on life; one filled with patience, love, understanding, compassion, and empathy. Apart from all of his struggles, my brother is one of the most intelligent people I have ever met. He’s creative, incredible at memorization, and loves music. All of these characteristics make up who he is — a complex and exceptional individual, deserving of support, care, and acceptance.

On World Autism Day, educate yourself and those around you, foster acts of inclusivity whether it’s wearing blue or being kind, and most importantly be aware of the diversity of the autism spectrum, comprising of three levels.

Finally, embrace our differences — just because someone has a different way of living their life and exploring the world around them, doesn’t make them any different.