If you have the privilege of having a furry friend in your life, you know how hard it is to leave them behind when you’re on a vacation.

June, my three-year-old furry friend, loves adventures and exploring new places which makes it extremely difficult for my family and I to leave her behind when we go away. She has joined us on a couple of vacation spots still close to home, and they were great!

I am on a mission to find the greatest dog-friendly vacation ideas for short-term road-trips and here are a list of a few I have found:

Blue Mountain Resort: Blue Mountain Inn Blue Mountain is the ideal vacation spot for you and your pup! There are numerous trails and beaches in the area that your dog would love. Blue Mountain Village is also very dog friendly with many restaurants that allow them on their outdoor patio! My family and I went to Blue Mountain in the summer of 2022 for the first time with June, and after seeing how dog-friendly the place is, we decided to go back for another trip the following summer! Blue Mountain Inn is an affordable option for a pet-friendly hotel. The average nightly cost for a family of four is around $250 with an additional $50 pet fee. They provide dog beds, treats, even a water bowl. The room was quiet and free of disturbance for our pup too. During the daytime, she loved exploring Blue Mountain Village as well as the trails. Places throughout the resort would also provide water bowls in many locations for thirsty pups. Niagara Falls: Hilton Garden Inn Niagara-on-the-lake Niagara Falls is another common destination for pet owners to take their furry friends along! The scenic views paired with the breeze of the Falls are something that you and your dog will both enjoy. However, it should be noted that if you are planning on visiting Clifton Hill and going on the amusement rides, then bringing your dog along may not be the best option. The areas surrounding where the rides are located are not super accomodating. Last summer, my family and I went to Buffalo for some cross-border shopping and took June with us! That evening, we returned to Niagara Falls on the Canadian side to have a picnic, enjoy the sights, and watch the fireworks. Unlike most dogs, June loves fireworks. Hilton Garden Inn located on Niagara-on-the-Lake was the closest dog-friendly hotel we could find within the price range we were looking for. For a family of four, we paid $207 per night as a Hilton Honours membership (which is free of charge to join) and had to pay a $75 pet fee! The pet fee included cleaning as well as dog treats. The hotel was very accommodating and the overall trip was a success! Kingston Waterfront: Confederation Place Hotel The Kingston Waterfront is a must-visit if you’re looking for a relaxing and stress-free road trip. My family and I visited the waterfront two summers ago with June and it was definitely very fun. We did a day-trip to Kingston but I planned to make a mini vacation out of it. The mornings are very relaxing and calm at the waterfront and your dog would love the breeze from the water! There are also many locations to take amazing pictures. Confederation Place Hotel, located very close to the waterfront, is a pet-friendly hotel to check out according to many Google Reviews. Many visitors described that their pets were warmly welcomed to the hotel, with an average price of around $250 per night with an additional pet and parking fee.

Overall, with these three recommendations, you don’t have to worry about having to leave your dog behind during your adventures this summer!