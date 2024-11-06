Classic Albums Live: Preserving Iconic Rock Albums In Contemporary Times

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Toronto-based music enterprise Classic Albums Live has been dedicated to faithfully recreating the greatest rock albums live since its inception in 2003. With a focus on performing albums live on stage — note for note, cut for cut— the organization has established itself as a cultural mainstay in the city’s live music scene.

Founded by musician Craig Martin, the company began its shows at The Phoenix Concert Theatre, initially operating on a smaller scale. Over a short period of time, it gained popularity in the 2000s and has since evolved into a Massey Hall staple.

Martin devised the idea for Classic Albums Live while playing in a cover band in Eastern Canada. He understood that to truly appreciate an album’s depth and brilliance, it should be listened to from start to finish.

Classic Albums Live’s first concert featured Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, establishing the groundwork for the now thriving series in both Canada and the United States.

“Within six weeks, I had my first show up and running,” Martin told the Calgary Herald.

Since the beginning, his business has evolved as growing audience demand has led to a steady flow of performances. The organization holds significance for Canadians, having built a strong connection with its local community while also expanding on an international scale.

Martin explains to BroadwayWorld how Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall serve as key venues, rooting his business in the heart of Toronto.

“To have these esteemed and beautiful venues in our hometown always makes it extra special. The weight of the task at hand pushes us to be our best.”

He recalls Brock University’s Centre for the Arts as one of the earliest venues to recognize what he was trying to achieve. The centre’s director, Debbie Slade, took a chance on the emerging company.

“Her insight into the way this series could endure in a venue like that… she was pivotal in opening up a lot of doors for us,” Martin said to The Niagara Falls Review.

Unlike tribute bands that centre production on costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live emphasizes the music itself, channelling technical skill into delivering a performance that sounds exactly like the original album being showcased. As a rotating group of more than 60 musicians, precision and accuracy become the forefront of each recital.

“I got tired of seeing bands or being in bands where people didn’t play the music properly,” Martin recalls. “People would spend more time on their costumes and wigs than they did on learning to play their instrument,” he continues in the Calgary Herald.

With over 150 shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has established a notable presence in a range of venues. The organization has found success in performing arts centers and theatres, often selling out venues with over 2,500 seats every night.

In an interview with the Financial Post, Craig Martin shares that he fully embraces selling nostalgia and takes pride in making it a core part of his business, “Music takes us back to the prime of our lives and, for a lot of us, those memories can be pretty golden,” he said.

Classic Albums Live has built a loyal following by offering an authentic concert experience that transports audiences back to the zenith of classic rock. From Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell to Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and Prince’s Purple Rain, Classic Albums Live’s repertoire encompasses over 45 different records spanning the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

For younger audiences, the shows serve as a threshold to discovering timeless music while bridging the musical gap between generations.

“We’re seeing baby boomers bringing their grandchildren. We’re seeing teenagers discovering a band for the first time, and Gen-Xers with their arms around each other because this is the music they heard and loved at their high school graduation or wedding,” Jennifer Johnson, vice-president at the Arts Commons in Calgary, Alberta, told the Calgary Herald

Social media apps like TikTok have played a pivotal role in reshaping the music industry. With the resurgence of older music decades after its initial release, songs from the past are now reaching a new generation fueled by viral audio clips and video trends. This highlights the intersection of technology and cultural dynamics, as it has not only breathed new life into classic hits but also introduced them to younger audiences who may not have encountered them otherwise.

For Classic Albums Live, this trend presents an opportunity to leverage a digital platform that connects the appeal of these records with the curiosity of younger audiences. In a wave of music discovery, newer generations can immerse themselves in classic songs for the first time through Classic Albums Live shows while also supporting its continuity.

In a rapidly evolving music industry, the organization remains committed to preserving the legacy of these rock albums, ensuring their impact continues to resonate with a diverse audience for years to come.

Classic Albums Live will be bringing “Led Zeppelin I” to life at Massey Hall in Toronto on Nov. 7.