Fresh off the release of her new album a few months ago, Claire Cotrill, more famously known as Clairo, kicked off her North American tour this fall. Opening the stage for Clairo this leg of the tour is Alice Phoebe Lou, while June McDoom will join her for the European leg.

Though Clairo’s album Charm is making its impact through what critics say is reminiscent of ’60s and ’70s jazz and folk, her album isn’t the only thing catching people’s attention. Since the start of her tour this September, Clairo has been actively committed to embodying the whole ’60s and ’70s vibe of her music. From having a conversation pit as her stage design to sharing a glass of wine with her bandmates, she embodies the atmosphere of the era. With these nods to the past, her stage encapsulates the ambience of 60 years ago.

On the opening night of the Charm Tour in Los Angeles, Clairo debuts on stage in a white Sandy Liang blouse, donning a large carnation pinned on the front pocket, paired with a lilac skirt from Belle the Label and the cutest patent leather Mary Janes.

But it doesn’t stop there.

On the second night at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, Clairo greets us with another outfit that turns heads. Inspired by Kate Moss in the ’90s, her dusty blue dress that’s custom-made by American designer PIATORI is paired with her world-famous bangs and sweet leather brown high-shaft boots from Reformation.

For one of her Chicago dates, Clairo dresses down with a long-sleeve button-up dress. Her playful dress is buttoned to the cuffs, ready to swing her mic, while her rustic brown boots are ready to shuffle around her stage.

Harper Slate, a stylist and casting director based in Los Angeles and New York City, is the genius we have to thank for getting us all obsessed with Clairo’s new look. Working with Sandy Liang for its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, it’s no surprise that Clairo debuts outfits nostalgic to the ’60s and ’70s, with hints of the ’90s like Moss and Ready to Wear looks off the runway.

But it’s not just Harper Slate that gets the job done. Clairo herself definitely plays a big part in shaping her own image. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder is what they often say, but Clairo adds a twist to her outfits that make it so characteristically Claire Cotrill. From her curly bangs to the nose ring, Clairo takes such good care of her music that it bleeds into her fashion on stage.

It’s playful, buoyant, and ever so charming.