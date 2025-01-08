‘Chromakopia’ & The Struggle For Self Acceptance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

On Oct. 17, 2024, Tyler, the Creator, sent fans into a frenzy by announcing his eighth studio album, Chromakopia, just a day after releasing the album’s first single.

As a long-time Tyler fan, I was thrilled and cautious about the rapid rollout, especially since Tyler has a history of meticulously teasing his projects. However, the anticipation only built as fans dissected the teaser for “St. Chroma,” the album’s opening track, regarding who the album would feature and what story it would tell.

When Chromakopia dropped on Oct. 28, 2024, it did not disappoint. This album is akin to his previous work but showcases a subtle evolution. The familiar themes of self-discovery, fame, and identity lie within the tracks but are tackled with a fresh, mature perspective.

In songs like “Take Your Mask Off” and “Noid,” Tyler is no longer grappling with his personality; he’s embracing the duality of it, unmasking new layers while being open and honest with his audience.

His approach is similar to his previous projects, though some may argue that it fails to match the explosiveness of Call Me If You Get Lost. Regardless, there’s a thoughtful complexity here that showcases his artistic growth.

For instance, “Like Him” reflects this as he explores the haunting absence of his father and how it continues to shape his identity despite his trying to carve it out for himself. Comparing this track to his previous work, like “Answer,” shows that he has grown from his past and can view his situation from a new perspective. He calls on the listeners to carry on this practice for themselves throughout the project.

Musically, Chromakopia finds Tyler pushing his creative boundaries, delivering a chilling mix of sounds that blend elements of past albums while solidifying his signature experimental edge (such as including a particular sample that made my jaw drop on first listen). The album’s production is noteworthy, though it isn’t necessarily groundbreaking, with intricate beats and smooth transitions that allow the work to flow cohesively.

The feature list (which Tyler had previously claimed would be nonexistent) is a highlight, adding depth to the album without overshadowing Tyler’s voice. Collaborations like Teezo Touchdown on “Darling, I” and Daniel Caesar on “St Chroma” enhance the dream-like reflective tone through melodies akin to his production on IGOR. Simultaneously, artists like Glorilla, Doechii, and Lil Wayne brought life to “Sticky” and “Balloon,” similar to the energetic nature of the album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

The album also has slower moments, particularly in the middle of tracks like “Hey Jane” and “Tomorrow,” encouraging listeners to pause and digest the artist’s experiences. While these songs might lack the immediacy of the album’s highlights, they’re still valuable pieces of the project, amplifying the message he’s sharing with listeners. The album rewards patience, as the quieter moments make the high points feel even more impactful.

Chromakopia is Tyler’s journey toward self-acceptance, an album encouraging listeners to embrace their truth and find peace in who they are. This message shines through in the lyrics and Tyler’s artistic approach — blending vulnerability with confidence, reminding us that our true strength comes from within.

One of the album’s standout tracks, “I Killed You,” focuses on Black hair and its deep cultural significance. Tyler uses his own experience of learning to embrace his natural hair (something he has talked about in previous projects) as a metaphor for self-acceptance, reflecting on past insecurities and the journey to honour parts of himself he once overlooked.

With vocals from Childish Gambino, the track stands as a powerful homage to Black identity and a reminder that our features are more than aesthetic — they’re rooted in heritage, resilience, and pride. The song’s layered production and lyrics make it a high point, showcasing Tyler’s growth and respect for his cultural roots.

The closing track, “I Hope You Find Your Way Home,” encapsulates the album’s message: finding safety and comfort within yourself. Tyler urges listeners to ground themselves in their identity to recognize that self-worth isn’t external but something already existing within us. Ultimately, Chromakopia isn’t just Tyler’s exploration of identity; it’s an invitation for all of us to celebrate who we are, flaws and all, and to live in our truth unapologetically.