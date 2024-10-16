Chappell Roan Serves Medieval Lesbian Joan Of Arc At The 2024 VMAs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

On Sept. 11, pop artist Chappell Roan stunned the red carpet at the 40th Video Music Awards in an iconic look.

Wearing a medieval gothic gown, paired with a sword and an ill-tempered attitude towards the paparazzi, Roan’s make-up artist Andrew Dahling says he drew inspiration from France’s own Joan of Arc. Some would argue, though, that Julie d’Aubigny was the true muse.

Discussions were had after Roan performed her best-selling single “Good Luck, Babe!” sheathed in armour and while the nickname Roan of Arc slipped off the tongues of many critics, Julie d’Aubigny was nowhere to be heard.

While little was known about d’Aubigny’s life, her tumultuous career and rambunctious lifestyle were the subject of gossip and rumours. Born in 1673, she lived an unconventional life for a woman. She was taught a proper education, which was usually only given to boys at her time, and even well-versed in the art of fencing that many thought she was a boy.

Much like Roan’s VMA performance, d’Aubigny set an entire place on fire to cover her escape after starting an illicit affair with a girl. Perhaps that image alone is what caused the confusion between Arc and d’Aubigny, but it’s only right for us to assume that Roan’s costumes almost always refer to queer icons, right?

Maybe it’s a homage to Joan of Arc, or maybe it’s neither. But between Roan’s own coming of age in mid-western America and her fiery performance at the VMAs, she’s becoming one of the leading lesbian icons in pop culture.

What we know is that Chappell Roan continues to dominate both the music and fashion industry with her current Weird Pop Girl aesthetic. It begs the question, which queer icon will Roan dress up as next?