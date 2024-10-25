Celebrating Diwali In A Foreign Land: Far From Home Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Diwali is the festival of lights and the victory of light over darkness. People all over the world decorate their houses, pray to gods and goddesses, spend time with their families, and, most importantly, make traditional, mouth-watering sweets and snacks.

It’s tough being away from home. Of course, it’s still celebrated in Canada, but anyone who has experienced a Diwali at home knows it’s just not the same.

For those that don’t know the story of Diwali, over 9,000 years ago in the little town of Ayodhya (Aa-yo-dhhyaa) in Uttar Pradesh, King Dasharatha (The-shh-rth), upon request by his wife Kaikeyi (Kaai-keyii), exiled his sons Rama, Laxmana and Rama’s wife Sita into the thick jungles of Panchvati (Punnch-va-tee).

During their exile, Sita was kidnapped by the demon king Ravana (Raa-vaannn) and taken to his kingdom of Lanka (presently Sri Lanka). Thereafter, Lord Rama, with the help of his trusted general Hanuman (Huh-nuu-maan), made a bridge of stones blessed with buoyancy over the sea to reach Lanka and save his wife.

After a roaring fight between Lord Rama and the demon-king Ravana, good triumphed over evil and Goddess Sita was rescued. Victorious, they returned to Ayodhya and were welcomed by the people with clean houses and oil lamps placed on their path.

Their return marked the celebration of Diwali, and that is how one of India’s most important epics (folk tales), Ramayana (Raa-maa-yann), portrayed the beginning of the festival, which is observed to this day.

I remember Diwali back home would begin with a family breakfast, followed by rituals to get the day started. Guests would come and pay a visit, and we would light up the entire house with oil lamps.

However, in the three years that passed after I moved out from my parent’s house, it has never been the same. Something always felt like it was absent.

लेकिन घबराना नहीं (please don’t worry), I got you covered! Here are a few ideas on how you can still have a dazzling Diwali in Toronto:

The Festival of Lights at Nathan Phillips Square This event has become a Toronto tradition over the last few years. With multiple free activities across the two-day event, such as Mehendi (Henna) art, face painting, live music, dance, and an array of scrumptious food choices that won’t hurt your wallet. Located at Nathan Phillips Square, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27. Make sure you get in the spirit by dressing in traditional clothes and accessories, showing off your culture! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diwali – Festival of Lights (@diwalifestivaloflights) Diwali Mela at Gerrard India Bazaar This free, annual Diwali Mela (Diwali Fair) in Little India is best known for its live DJ, allowing you to dance to the hits of old and new Bollywood on the streets of Toronto. The location is especially thoughtful since the community of Indians on Gerrard East is comparatively stronger than any other locality in Toronto. The experience runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 26, with numerous sidewalk sales and food stalls in the crisp cold to keep you warm and your belly full after the dancing you’ll be doing! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerrard India Bazaar (@gerrardindiabaz) Attend Diwali celebrations at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre Yes, you heard that right! The Eaton Centre has announced the kickoff of its Diwali celebration starting on Oct. 27. Go for a solo Diwali date or bring your friends along for the events happening throughout the mall over the five-day celebration. From diya decorating to festive dance performances, the activities will be free for everyone! View this post on Instagram A post shared by CF Toronto Eaton Centre (@cftoeatoncentre) Go all out and host an intimate gathering at your home I cannot stress this enough: throw a get-together! The most celebratory thing you can do this Diwali is host a big or little — totally up to you — dinner party. Show off your culinary skills to your friends and family! Introduce them to our culture, and have a whole Diwali-themed night (I know I am!). To get you started, Little India, Walmart, Amazon or any of the festivals listed above will help you gather the necessities that you may need. Here’s a little list of things you can buy for decorating your home: Oil lamps (diyas)

Fairy lights

Flowers (plastic or real)

Indian snacks such as “Sev” and “Gujiya” are staples for Diwali

As you light your diyas and share festive moments with loved ones, whether in a bustling celebration or an intimate gathering, remember that Diwali is not just about the grandness of the festival — it’s about the light we carry within.

Like Lord Rama returning home after triumphing over darkness, we, too, bring light into our lives, even in the most unfamiliar places.

Wherever you are, the spirit of Diwali is found in the joy of community, the warmth of traditions, and the celebration of optimism. Even though we are far away from home, we can sense the presence of our culture in every diya lit, sweet shared, and smile exchanged.

It serves as a reminder that no matter where life takes us, the spirit of Diwali — of light, love, and triumph over darkness — will always be a guiding force, linking us to our roots, our people, and the love that knows no boundaries.

शुभ दीपावली

Happy Diwali.