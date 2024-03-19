Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fan favourite Avatar: The Last Airbender has returned to the small screen almost 20 years after its original premiere, reimagining the animated series as a live-action version to die-hard fans and introducing itself to a whole new generation.

The eight-part series has received loads of appreciation and criticism, both bound to come with a re-envisioning of a beloved franchise. So what has this adaptation done to gain the hatred of fans and the love of a new generation?

The series has gotten applause on social media for the culturally accurate cast, an extreme improvement from the 2010 film adaptation’s — The Last Airbender — white-washed casting. The new series, based on various Asian and Indigenous cultures, has successfully cast a diverse set of actors to represent the cultures, art, and traditions portrayed in the show.

They showcased that Asian and Indigenous cultures are not simply an aesthetic. It puts underrepresented and marginalized voices at the forefront of the entertainment with many newcomers and industry veterans joining together for the beloved cartoon.

The live-action has cast the principal characters according to the ages in the original series, keeping the cast young to allow them to grow with their characters in future seasons. Some cast highlights include Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, known for his role in Kim’s Convenience as Uncle Iroh, perfectly encapsulating the character’s wise, witty soul. Arden Cho, as June, grasps the dark aura of the cunning bounty hunter. Lastly, the star of the principal cast for this season was Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, capturing his fiery, snappy attitude, perfectly channelling Zuko’s anger and sorrow. The rest of the cast is quite promising, with the hope that they can improve as the show continues, as it has already been renewed for seasons two and three.

So, why are critics and fans not fully pleased with this adaptation? Let’s get into where the live-action has failed to keep up with the original.

Chemistry is missing within the main cast, causing the show to lack the loving nature and humour of the original. One of the cartoon’s central themes is the meaning of friendship shown between the core characters, even during difficult times of genocide and war. This theme allows for the audience to feel more connected with the characters as it humanizes them, allows for comedic relief, and provides a refreshing break from the more serious aspects of the show.

This isn’t truly at fault with the acting itself, but the show’s structure, as it spends a majority of the time trying to keep up the original, with most of it spent on world-building. Trying to explain each character, various plot lines, and bouncing between the past and present, leaves the audience feeling overwhelmed at times with the amount of stuff happening within one episode.

The main protagonists of Aang, Katara, and Sokka don’t spend nearly as much time together on screen as the original, with many plots and storylines being split between the three characters to fit as much as possible within the hour-long episodes. The interactions between these characters lack flow and feel restricted at times, while the cartoon allows for filler episodes to show individual and group adventures.

These episodes helped expand on the character arcs and showed each character’s personal growth. Personally, the highlight of this adaptation for me was the on-screen relationship between Uncle Iroh and Prince Zuko. The chemistry and amount of screen time allowed for them together truly mirrored their relationship in the animated original. From the bickering to the advice, care, and love they have for each other, it could be felt from the screen.

Overall, whenever recreating a classic animated show, specifically in a whole new medium, it’s impossible to please everyone. From die-hard fans to new viewers who haven’t seen the original, everyone will have something to say.

Personally, I believe the show stayed true to the original, honouring key plotlines and bringing as much of the Avatar world to real life as possible. Considering the amount of first-time actors, the series did lack emotion from time to time. But I’m optimistic for the future.

From interviews with the cast, their love of the original show, and their chemistry with each other, it looks promising. Hopefully, the show can further channel each character’s true traits and help bring this classic the proper justice it deserves.