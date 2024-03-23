An Iconic Guide On Where To Eat In San Francisco

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its unique neighbourhoods, iconic landmarks, and international hub for technology. I always say food is a reflection of a place, and it holds true with restaurants and cafes in this city that represent all that makes it unique. These factors are somewhat represented in the food, cuisines, and innovation of the restaurants in San Francisco.

Here is a curated list that contains some of the hottest spots to check out in San Francisco. Ranging from all budgets, neighbourhoods, and cuisines, we have you covered.

Before we get into it, I do want to give a heads-up that many places close quite early in Downtown San Francisco. Most people are used to having an early dinner at around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., so as a tourist, keep that in mind when looking for places to go.

Breakfast and Cafes:

This cute spot in Little Italy is the absolute best when it comes to classic breakfast options. All items on their menu have some sort of flavourful twist, like their breakfast burritos with chutney and tater tots or avocado toast with a poached egg and chilli oil.

The Ferry Building in the city is known for its variety of cute shops and stalls. Here, you will find quite a few options for coffee, pastries, sandwiches and more.

This coffee franchise can be found all over the city, but you can also try it at The Ferry Building listed above. Although it’s on the pricier side, I highly recommend trying their signature saffron vanilla latte.

Saffron is a very sought-after spice due to its complicated harvest process and sweet, earthy flavour. I ordered this here and have never seen it elsewhere, putting it at the top of my “favourite coffees” list.

Lunch:

Mission district is famous for its Latin roots and hipster vibe. Here, you will find many popular Mexican restaurants and joints, including the famous Mission Burritos.

La Taqueria is an authentic Mexican joint that serves up some of the biggest and most delicious burritos in the state. They have won many culinary awards for these famous, huge burritos. Also, for the portion, this is very wallet-friendly.

This bakery, factory, restaurant, and shop, all in one, is known for its fresh and historical sourdough. When you walk in, you immediately get a whiff of fresh raised dough, where you can purchase loaves, sandwiches, clam chowder, and other carby delicacies.

Boudin also uses a sourdough starter that is over 100 years old for all its breads, letting you try a piece of history!

This cute restaurant at the corner of Fisherman’s Wharf has some of the best seafood in the area.

In a reasonable price range, you can find a huge menu with a great variety of seafood that San Francisco is known for like the clam chowder, mussels and crab. There are also quite a lot of vegetarian options available to order as well.

Even the area surrounding Cioppino’s has many activities while being a few minutes walk from Pier 39 — where the infamous sea lions are.

Dinner:

This chic Mexican and Persian fusion restaurant is located in downtown San Francisco. While on the pricier side, the food and ambience more than make up for it.

Some unique dishes are the kebab tacos and za’atar chips with pomegranate guacamole.

Chestnut Street:

Although Chestnut is not the name of a restaurant, it’s a very chic neighbourhood that all the locals go to for an enjoyable evening out with friends, family, and dates. This spot is great for dinner, drinks, and shopping.

I haven’t seen any other blogs or websites recommend this hidden gem, and I’m not too sure why because it seemed to have the most happening vibe in the whole city with plenty of heated patios and dinner selections (not to mention, they stay open till quite late).

This Moroccan restaurant on Chestnut Street is hands down my favourite restaurant in San Francisco. The ambience, service and vibe were all 10/10.

As a guest, you’ll feel transported to the Middle East with excellent hospitality, music, and food. With amazing Arabic and Moroccan tunes playing, you can enjoy a lovely dip spread, Moroccan wine, or assorted meats.

This is another cute quaint Italian restaurant on Chestnut Street. With lots of pizza, salads, and great affogato dessert, this restaurant has peak San Francisco vibes and is popular amongst locals.

Cocktail Bars & Views:

This rooftop is a great spot for quick bites and drinks. It’s one of the few places in downtown San Francisco that is open past 11 p.m.

This Japanese and Peruvian bar has amazing views of the city, and cute cocktails and is great for a girls’ night out. There’s even a huge jumbo projector where NBA games are streamed in the background.

Propped up on the 39th floor of the Marriott Marquis Hotel, this posh, upscale lounge has great city views.

This place is great for a mid-day coffee, dessert, or a glass of wine, while you sit back and look at the skyline through its massive arched windows. Make a reservation or prepare to come early for the sought-after seats by the window.