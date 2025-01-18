Adrianne Lenker Soothes Fans With Mesmerizing New Songs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Under a haze of blue lights, accompanied by the sounds of acoustic violin and delicate keyboard, folk sensation Adrianne Lenker captivated a sold-out Toronto crowd in November. In an intimate and heart-opening performance in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Lenker seemed to cast a spell over the thousands of people gathered, enchanting them with every note.

Many fans waited in line for over three hours, braving the five-degree chill as the queue wrapped around the venue. Despite the added chaos of Toronto’s subway system swarming with Swifties heading to another event, Lenker’s fans proved their dedication. Clad in merchandise from Lenker’s celebrated album songs, they stood resilient, their excitement palpable.

Once inside, fans were greeted by a thoughtfully curated merch table. In addition to the standard fare of printed t-shirts and vinyl records, Lenker offered unique items like hand-drawn poster designs and knitted hats lovingly crafted by her grandmother, serving as a testament to her distinctive and personal approach.

Opening the show with a country twang was singer-songwriter Suzanne Vallie. Blending Lenker’s folk essence with her storyteller charm, recounting dream-like experiences from her home in California to the captivated crowd. Performing wistful tracks from her 2020 album Love Lies Where Rules Die, her bluesy, southern-tinged folk quickly won over the audience.

After a short intermission and a dimming of the lights, an eager crowd welcomed Lenker with a plethora of cheers and “I Love You’s.” True to form, she warmly engaged with her fans, responding to their shouts, chatting about concert outfits, and even taking requests, amplifying the connection between the artist and her dedicated fans.

Further delighting fans, Lenker decided to perform an unnamed, unreleased song, debuting the intimate piece to her Toronto fans.

While the tour celebrated Lenker’s newest album, Bright Future, the singer chose not to limit herself to the works of the 2024 release, instead delivering a setlist spanning her entire discography, reaching back to her earliest solo release, Hours Were The Birds in 2014.

Lenker also delighted fans with hits from her alternative folk band Big Thief featuring Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek and drummer James Krivchenia. Winning a Grammy for the triplet’s latest album Dragon New Warm Mountain, Lenker’s musical identity shows through both their solo work and their collaborations. Opening the show with the group’s 2019 release “Orange” and playing some of the band’s biggest hits like “Vampire Empire,” Lenker showcased her ability to weave solo and collaborative works into a cohesive narrative.

On a cold November night, Lenker’s melancholic, nostalgia-laden lyrics brought tears to many eyes who couldn’t help but express their love for the artist. Playing various hits and hidden gems, this folk luminary has won the hearts of her fans. Lenker has proven once again why she’s a beloved figure in the folk world, leaving Toronto fans utterly spellbound.