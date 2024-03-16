The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

As a commuter, one of the essentials you can never forget is your headphones or earbuds. Except that sometimes you do forget them, or even worse, lose them. Whether you left them charging at home or misplaced them somewhere on this planet, it has happened to everyone. If it hasn’t happened yet, don’t worry, it will.

Based on actual events, here are seven timestamps in a day featuring my inner thoughts of the conversations and sounds I found fascinating or irritating when I forgot my headphones at home. See if you can identify with any of the following situations!

6:30 a.m.

Why did I voluntarily sign up for an 8 a.m. class? I’m not a morning person. This was a big mistake.

*A man boards the bus while shouting into his phone*

No, good sir, it is too early in the morning for you to be video-calling someone at the top of your lungs. Read the room! Well, at least I got my — wait, where are my headphones?

FX Productions, The Bear via GIPHY

6:57 a.m.

*A baby wails loudly*

Out of all the shuttle buses to Kennedy Station, you had to stroll your way into this one, didn’t you? Kid, did it have to be today? The one day I forget to bring my noise-cancelling headphones?

The bus ride is already taking longer than usual. Would it be immature to plug my fingers in my ears?

*The baby wails even louder*

Screw it, I’m putting them in.

Universal Television, Late Night With Seth Meyers via GIPHY

12:34 p.m.

Studying at the image arts building without my headphones feels wrong.

*A pair of students sit across from me*

Please don’t be loud, please don’t be loud.

*Have you watched Beef yet? It’s on Netflix, and it’s really good.*

They’re talking about television! My people! I really should start Beef, though. Everyone’s been saying it’s an excellent series. This conversation has to be a sign for me to start, right?

3:05 p.m.

Sometimes, I feel like the entire city is inside of Bloor-Yonge station. This is one of those days. The only saving grace of this crowded and insufferable place? The flutist/pianist/singer! She does it all! I respect their hustle.

*Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone plays*

Whoa! And they actually sound good, too! Who knew?

3:36 p.m.

Ah, the beauty of having class finish at three in the afternoon is being able to go home early when it’s not pitch dark outside.

*Enter a group of rowdy high school students*

But at the cost of what? Having to deal with the usual suspects: loud and obnoxious high school students. I don’t care if Joel broke up with Elizabeth! Was I this annoying with my friends back in high school? My sincerest apologies to those whom I have unknowingly annoyed.

*A big collective laugh from the group of high school students emerges*

Well, at least they’re having a good time.

Universal Television, The Office via GIPHY

4:00 p.m.

*A Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) driver finished with his shift greets his colleague who is also done for the day*

I love how all TTC drivers seem to be good buddies.

*Cue a rant about his day working along the streetcar 504 route King Westbound and how he hates fellow drivers who don’t follow the TTC schedule*

Whoops, never mind. TTC drivers also have work enemies it seems. Well, you learn something new every day!

*The other driver tries to speak, but he is constantly interrupted*

The other guy can’t get a word in edgewise! I know how it feels, bud. Now this is entertaining! TTC drivers — they’re just like us!

4:29 p.m.

*Digs for my keys in my bag*

You have got to be kidding me. Seriously. I had my spare wired earphones with me the whole time. I should have looked harder! Two more stops until I get home and now I notice? At least, now I know where they are.

There may be a silver lining…

In all seriousness, we have all forgotten our headphones or had them die on us in the middle of the day at some point in our lives. While nothing compares to listening to your carefully curated Spotify playlist or watching an episode of The Bear during your commute, I’ve come to learn that there is a bright side to not having them.

I learned new things and heard new sounds! I was reminded to do things I’ve been putting off. I laughed — quietly, of course — at strangers’ stories. All of this came from an awareness I gained without my headphones.

TL;DR: Forgetting your headphones isn’t the end of the world. It may feel like it, but I promise you it isn’t. For every annoying sound you hear, there is always another one that will make you appreciate taking off your headphones.