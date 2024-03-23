A Day in Paris: From a Parisian

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Welcome to the City of Love, where every street corner whispers secrets of adventure, history, and romance. Forget the classic attractions full of tourists like the Eiffel Tower or the Arch of Triumph — today, we are here to discover the hidden gems within Paris, France.

From breakfast to a full night of sleep in a coveted Airbnb — definitely on a budget — prepare to fall in love with Paris all over again as we explore its secret treasures together. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a seasoned solo backpacker, I can guarantee you will find your new go-to in this short guide.

An Enchanted Breakfast

To properly begin any French excursion, one has to try the buttery croissants at Au Petit Versailles. A quaint traditional building nestled in the fourth arrondissement, this bakery offers its customers the experience of a historical monument while tasting some of the most amazing pastries in Paris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Au Petit Versailles Du Marais (@aupetitversaillesdumarais)

A Cultural Morning

After breakfast, the only right thing to do is head over to a museum for a moment of knowledge and cultural appreciation. A museum deserving of more touristic praise would be the Musée du Quai Branly, showcasing art from Africa, Asia, and the Americas to create a wonderfully interactive experience for museum enjoyers. A new exhibition allows tourists to visit the museum through Google Art via 360 degrees technology, which opens the door to the Quai Branly worldwide and makes it more accessible.

Lunch with a View

While I said to avoid the more “touristy” spots, it’s still important to note that one of the best lunch places in all of Paris is in the centre of pure travelling chaos. Situated at the foot of the Arch of Triumph but widely unknown by the public, Café Latéral offers a brunch menu that will leave your tastebuds singing. From baguette sandwiches and eggs to more traditional French foods, this brasserie is an unavoidable spot if you are ready to face the dangers of traffic in the hotspot of Paris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OuBruncher (@oubruncher)

A More Laid-Back Activity to Digest

After brunch, and with the cerebral effort that this morning took on our brain and body, it’s time for a calmer activity. If you are an avid of vintage posters and records, we have just the place for you: O’CD. It’s a playfully named store referring both to its never-ending collections of records and near-perfect organization. Whether you are searching for a wall-sized poster of a ’70s film or Taylor Swift’s latest special edition vinyl, you will surely leave this store with at least one item in your shopping bag. An added layer of travel could also be found in the fact that this small boutique is located in the centre of the neighbourhood of Les Halles, renowned for its shops and architecture.

‘Goûter’ at Notre Dame

If there is one tradition the French don’t mess around with, it’s their goûter: a (not-so) little snack to make a bridge between lunch and dinner. If you are looking for a great view and even greater crêpes, then we have the place just for you. La Crème de Paris presents its customers with a variety of crêpes, waffles, and drinks to refill their energy for the last stretch of their journey! Overlooking Notre Dame, this dessert café displays both a majestic facade and a more traditional aspect with its original recipes. Give it a go; you will not regret it!

Drinks and Dancing

What better way to discover a city than through its music? At La Gare Jazz, prepare to have your expectations blown to smithereens. Located in a disaffected train station in La Petite Ceinture, an ancient train itinerary, this club hosts live jazz music and a plethora of original drinks that will leave you woozy in more ways than one. If you aren’t afraid of the dark, take a small detour to one of the many other train stations all around La Gare Jazz for a bit of a fright before dinner! View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Gare_Le Gore (@la_gare_le_gore)

Dinner Apéritif-style

By this point, every traveller understands that France has a lot of food-related traditions. Apéritif is a famous one; instead of dinner, French people enjoy cocktails around platters of appetizer-sized foods. These range from tartines to more elaborate dishes like escargots. And the best place to enjoy this culture is at Brasserie Balou. With its friendly-faced bear, Balou displays all of the most famous appetizers available in Paris through its extended menu and great cocktails to go along with them.

Time for Sleep!