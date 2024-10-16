10 ’90s Songs For Your Fall Girl Starter Playlist

With the start of the school year comes a plethora of emotions. It’s easy to feel homesick, unsettled, or overwhelmed, but with the right set of songs, things are sure to get better.
This fall playlist contains a variety of songs that touch on several different genres for every music lover to enjoy. Belonging to the 1990s, each has a certain air of nostalgia that pairs perfectly with the multifaceted fall aesthetic.
Here are some favourites from my curated playlist:
- “Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie and the Blowfish
Hootie and the Blowfish are synonymous with the legendary ’90s music scene. Their song “Only Wanna Be With You” has loving yet comedic lyrics that are supported by the upbeat rhythm and use of acoustic instruments, giving it an adorable and intimate vibe.
Its playfulness connects well to the aestheticism of the season, making it a charming addition to your fall soundtrack.
- “Hand In My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette
With laid-back instrumentals juxtaposed with powerful vocals and lyrics, “Hand in My Pocket” is a profound piece that narrates the human experience.
Touching on various emotions, this song is ideal for long walks amidst the changing leaves or your commute from school.
- “Suddenly I See” by KT TUnstall
This song was made for your main character moment. Featured in the film The Devil Wears Prada, “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall gives fashion, poise, and attractiveness.
The next time you are walking downtown, let the bass line of this song guide your footsteps, and let your fall fashion speak for itself as you walk with confidence.
- “Say You’LL Be There” by The Spice Girls
Interchangeable with autumn is the back-to-school season, helping us reunite with old friends and forge many new friendships.
“Say You’ll Be There” is the ultimate anthem for sisterhood and is the perfect song to sing with your friend group at your next function.
- “Doo Wop (THat Thing)” by Lauryn Hill
When the time comes to lock in for midterms, a good song will set your pace and keep you motivated.
“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill is not only a quintessential ’90s hit but an upbeat and energetic score that will help you maintain a consistent energy and flow.
- “Waterfalls” by TLC
While the colours change and the air gets cooler, “Waterfalls” by TLC will be stuck in your head and heart.
With its mellow beat, nostalgic musicality, and bright orange cover, this song is perfect for the evolving energy of the fall season.
- “Criminal” by Fiona Apple
Moving away from the cozy and cute fall aesthetic, “Criminal” by Fiona Apple has a darker energy that pairs well with the nightlife and cooler weather.
The instruments and vocals of this song seem spooky, making it a dynamic addition to your Halloween playlist.
- “Tom’s Diner” by Suzanne Vega and DNA
“Tom’s Diner” by Suzanne Vega sets an ideal tone for the fall.
This song paints a vivid picture of a woman sitting in a cafe, creating a theme of reflection and awareness to match the changing seasons.
- “Linger” by The Cranberries
The musicality of “Linger” by the Cranberries is unmatched.
With hauntingly beautiful vocals and the incorporation of string instruments, this song beautifully narrates the fall months.
- “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer
“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer is an iconic song for ’90s girls. With an almost magical guitar introduction, this song sets the cutest tone for the upcoming months.
As the leaves change, the wind blows, and the clocks go back, this song will make you feel gorgeous and magnetic, as if you are in a movie.