Winter is the best time to give your hair a break from heat styling and try protective hairstyles that keep your hair healthy and moisturized.

Various chic and low-maintenance styles for Black hair can protect your hair from the cold while still looking amazing.

Here are six of my favourite hairstyles to try this winter:

Braid Out A braid-out is a classic heatless style that creates defined curls with minimal effort. Simply braid damp hair into sections, leave it to dry (overnight works best) and then take down the braids for voluminous, defined curls. This is my go-to for a quick hairstyle when in a rush because it keeps my ends protected and defines my curls. Mini Twists Mini twists are a great way to protect your hair for weeks while keeping it cute with low maintenance. To create mini twists, section your hair into small parts (depending on how large you want the twists to be) and twist each section from root to tip. This style keeps moisture locked in and reduces manipulation, which is key to maintaining healthy hair during dry winter months. Fro-Hawk The fro-hawk is a bold, edgy style that lets you show off your natural curls while keeping the sides neat and protected. To create a fro-hawk, twist or braid the sides of your hair and leave the top section free to “fro” out. This style is perfect for making a statement while protecting your hair from the cold. Flat Twist Flat twists are similar to braids but with a twist (literally). Part your hair into small sections and twist each one flat against your scalp. This style is great for protecting your edges and can be worn as is or unravelled for a curly look. Flat twists are easy to maintain and work well for coily hair types. Updo With a Scarf I love an updo with a scarf because it’s both stylish and practical for winter. Gather your hair into a bun at the top of your head, then wrap a scarf around your head for a polished look. The scarf not only adds a pop of colour (try it out with red) but also helps protect your hair from the cold and prevents your edges from drying out. Wash and Go Lastly, the wash-and-go is a staple because it’s quick and easy to style while allowing you to embrace your natural curls. Simply wash your hair, apply your favourite styling cream, gel, or mouse, and let it air dry. Use a wide-tooth comb or finger to distribute the product through damp hair for defined curls. This style is perfect for showcasing your texture while protecting it from the winter elements.

These heatless styles are a great way to protect your hair during the harsh Toronto weather while keeping it looking healthy and stylish. Whether you prefer twists, braids, or curls, these styles will help minimize heat damage and keep hair hydrated and strong through the upcoming frigid months.